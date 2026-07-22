'Caps Drop Series Opener

Published on July 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







PEORIA, IL - The West Michigan Whitecaps fell behind early and were unable to recover as part of a 16-3 loss to the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday night at Dozer Park.

Whitecaps starting pitcher Rayner Castillo (1-8) was hit hard in just 2.2 innings on the mound, giving up eight runs in just 2.2 innings, taking his eighth loss of the season. The righty allowed back-to-back home runs to open the contest before a six-run third forced an early exit from the contest. In July, Castillo has posted a 10.80 ERA in three starts spanning 11.2 innings on the mound. Tuesday's tilt saw a three-homer performance from Peoria first baseman Jack Gurevitch and outfielder Tai Peete, as the Chiefs plated 16 consecutive runs.

The Whitecaps took a 2-0 lead in a first inning highlighted by a Samuel Gil run-scoring single, but the Chiefs dominated the rest of the way. Back-to-back home runs by Peete and Gurevitch opened the first inning for Peoria and tied the contest at two. In the third, the Chiefs put the game out of reach in a frame featuring Peete's second homer of the night along with a two-run single from infielder Michael Dattalo. In the sixth, Peoria tallied four more when Gurevitch launched his second home run of the night to help extend the lead to 13-2. After Peete tallied a run-scoring triple in the seventh, Gurevitch blasted a towering fly ball to the opposite field, just out of the reach of 'Caps outfielder Andrew Sojka for Gurevitch's third home run of the night to conclude the Chiefs scoring and help Peoria to the series-opening win.

The Whitecaps drop to 14-11 in the second half and 38-51 overall, while the Chiefs record jumps to 10-14 in the back half of 2026 and 42-48 overall. Peoria righty Nate Dohm (2-4) tossed 2.1 scoreless innings while striking out two to pick up his second win of the season, while Castillo took his eighth loss of the year. Sojka, who played for the Chiefs last season, went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in a losing cause.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the Peoria Chiefs with a Wednesday matinee, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm. Lefty Ben Jacobs gets the start for West Michigan against the Chiefs Jacob Odle. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:50pm on 'The Ticket West Michigan' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 21, 2026

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