Cubs Capitalize on Lake County Lapses in 8-6 Win

Published on July 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Eastlake, OH - The South Bend Cubs (57-37) evened their series against the Lake County Captains (53-41) on Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park, winning 8-6. The Cubs tallied 16 walks in the victory, setting a new South Bend Cubs single-game record (since 2015).

Lake County homered in the first inning for the second consecutive game, taking an early lead on South Bend starter Jostin Florentino. Designated hitter Jonah Advincula cranked a leadoff blast on the second pitch he saw, clearing both the berm and the concourse in right. Shortstop Welbyn Francisca launched another solo shot to right in the fourth inning, going deep for a second straight day. A third run charged to Florentino would score in the fourth, as righty reliever Jose Romero came on and plunked a man with the bases loaded for a 3-0 Lake County lead.

Meantime, South Bend's offense whiffed on a load of opportunities throughout the first half of the game, leaving nine runners on base in the day's first four innings. In his High-A debut, Lake County starting pitcher Nelson Keljo issued four walks in 3.0 innings, but he struck out seven to leave a total of five runners in scoring position. The Cubs left the bases loaded against Keljo in the third inning and against right-hander Will McCausland in the fourth, going scoreless through the first five innings of the game.

In the top of the sixth, Lake County handed the Cubs an opportunity to rally, and they took advantage. After right fielder Geuri Lubo was picked off of second base to empty the bases with two outs, the Captains lost a fly ball from catcher Justin Stransky in the sun, resulting in a double. That extended the inning to center fielder Kane Kepley, who clobbered his sixth home run of the season to right field, pulling the Cubs within a 3-2 score. Lake County then lost sight of another pop fly at third base, allowing designated hitter Josiah Hartshorn to reach. He'd later score from first on a throwing error, as Lake County second baseman Garrett Howe's throw on a ground ball sailed high and rattled around along the backstop.

The 3-3 tie didn't last long, as Lake County took the lead against right-hander JP Wheat in the bottom of the sixth. Two Wheat walks set the table for Advincula, who hooked a go-ahead double to right field for his third RBI of the game.

South Bend kept its foot on the gas in the top of the seventh, scoring five runs to take an ultimately insurmountable lead. A leadoff single from left fielder Kade Snell and two walks loaded the bases for right fielder Geuri Lubo, who reached and drove in the tying run on another drop from Lake County left fielder Juneiker Caceres. Kepley then walked with the bases loaded to take the lead, and Hartshorn followed with a three-run triple that hugged the left-field line. All told, Lake County needed three different pitchers to complete the inning, as the Cubs brought 10 hitters to the plate.

Even though their walks continued to pile up, the Cubs didn't add any more runs the rest of the way. Left-hander Ethan Flanagan allowed a single run in both the seventh and the eighth, but he notched his fourth save of the season by pitching the final 3.0 innings of the game. Flanagan was at his best in the ninth, retiring the Captains in order.

With the series tied at one win apiece, the Cubs and Captains will meet again at 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 30. Right-hander Nazier Mulé is scheduled to start for South Bend against right-hander Ben Lively, who continues his MLB rehab assignment.







Midwest League Stories from July 29, 2026

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