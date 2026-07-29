Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:30 PM at Quad Cities)

Published on July 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, July 29, 2026 l Game #96 (30)

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa l 7:30 pm (EDT)

TV: MLB.TV, MLB+, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (14-15, 53-42) at Quad Cities River Bandits (16-14, 46-47)

RH Luke Hayden (2-1, 4.55) vs. RH Tanner Jones (3-5, 5.18)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Quad Cities River Bandits (partner of the Kansas City Royals) in the second game of a six-game series. Streaks: The Dragons have lost two straight after winning six in a row. Quad Cities snapped a four-game losing streak last night.

Dragons First Half Summary: Record: 39-27, East Division champs. By winning 8 of their last 9 games in the half including 2 elimination games on the final night, the Dragons overtook Great Lakes and Lake County to win the division by 1 game. The Dragons outscored their opponents 90-26 in those nine games. The Dragons previously won First Half division titles in 2001 and '07. The Dragons First Half winning percentage of .591 tied for second best in franchise history (44-26, .629 in 2007; 39-27, .591 in 2022).

Last Game: Tuesday: Quad Cities 12, Dayton 5. The River Bandits overcame a 5-0 deficit, scoring 12 unanswered runs over their final five offensive innings to win the series opener. John Michael Faile had a third inning grand slam for the Dragons. All four Dayton hits and all five runs came in the third.

Last Series: Dayton 5, Cedar Rapids 1. The Dragons outscored the Kernels 49-40. Dayton hit .289 (.234 with runners in scoring position). The Dragons had 10 HR, 19 SB, a 5.56 team ERA, and 6 errors.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

John Michael Faile's grand slam home run last night was the Dragons eighth of the season, shattering the club record of five set in 2013 and 2023 (records on grand slams go back to 2005). Carter Graham hit three this season, Alfredo Duno hit two, and Jacob Friend, Carlos Sanchez, and Faile each have one.

The Dragons stole 19 stolen bases in the CR series, seven more than they had in any previous series this season. The batting average of .289 in the series ranked second on the year, while the run total of 49 ranked second and the extra base hit total of 23 was fourth.

The Dragons have hit 27 HR in 21 G (1.29 HR/G) since the promotions of four key hitters on June 30. This pace is nearly identical to their pre-June 30 home run pace (1.30 HR/G).

The Dragons have hit 123 HR in 95 G, on pace to finish the year with 169 (club record: 152 in 2022).

The Dragons have scored 565 runs, on pace to finish the year with 779 (club record is 730 in 2000). The Dragons scored 542 runs in 2025.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Victor Acosta in his last 4 G is 9 for 16 (.563) with 1 HR, 2 3B, and 2 2B after going 6 for 44 (.136) in his previous 17 G (since June 10).

Jacob Friend in his last 8 G has 4 HR and 13 RBI, going 7 for 26 (.269). In 2026 with 2 Reds farm clubs, Friend has 19 HR (T-3 rd in Reds org), 71 RBI (2 nd).

Tyson Lewis (Reds #4 prospect re: MLB Pipeline) in his last 7 G is 12 for 30 (.400) with 3 HR, 8 RBI. He has 7 SB in his last 8 G.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, July 30 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Deivi Villafana (0-0, 12.46) at Quad Cities RH Blake Wolters (1-7, 10.08)

Friday, July 31 (7:30 pm): Dayton LH Kyle McCoy (4-3, 4.98) at Quad Cities LH David Shields (8-5, 4.11)

Saturday, August 1 (6:30 pm): Dayton RH Ty Floyd (0-2, 3.60) at Quad Cities RH Kendry Chourio (2-2, 2.35)

Sunday, August 2 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH JP Ortiz (4-1, 4.93) at Quad Cities RH Emmanuel Reyes (6-3, 4.13)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from July 29, 2026

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