Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:30 PM at Quad Cities)

Published on July 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, July 28, 2026 l Game #95 (29)

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa l 7:30 pm (EDT)

TV: MLB.TV, MLB+, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (14-14, 53-41) at Quad Cities River Bandits (15-14, 45-47)

RH JP Ortiz (4-1, 5.01) vs. LH Jordan Woods (0-2, 9.60)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Quad Cities River Bandits (partner of the Kansas City Royals) in the first game of a six-game series. Streaks: The Dragons have won six of their last seven games. Quad Cities has lost four straight.

Dragons First Half Summary: Record: 39-27, East Division champs. By winning 8 of their last 9 games in the half including 2 elimination games on the final night, the Dragons overtook Great Lakes and Lake County to win the division by 1 game. The Dragons outscored their opponents 90-26 in those nine games. The Dragons previously won First Half division titles in 2001 and '07. The Dragons First Half winning percentage of .591 tied for second best in franchise history (44-26, .629 in 2007; 39-27, .591 in 2022).

Last Game: Sunday: Cedar Rapids 10, Dayton 7. The Kernels scored six runs in the ninth inning and nine runs over the final three innings to overcome a 6-1 deficit and avoid a sweep of the series. Tyson Lewis and Julio Carreras each had a home run for Dayton. Lewis had his fourth 3-hit game of the week.

Last Series: Dayton 5, Cedar Rapids 1. The Dragons outscored the Kernels 49-40. Dayton hit .289 (.234 with runners in scoring position). The Dragons had 10 HR, 19 SB, a 5.56 team ERA, and 6 errors.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons won five of six games in the series vs. Cedar Rapids, their third series with at least five wins this season and first of the second half. They have one six-game sweep in 2026 (at West Michigan, May 5-10).

The Dragons loss on Sunday after leading 6-1 was the first time they have lost a game after leading by 5+ runs since July 3, 2022, when they led Great Lakes 7-0 but lost 11-8. Sunday was the first time they led by 3+ going to the ninth and lost since September 4, 2025, when they led Lansing 3-0 going to the ninth and lost 5-4 to snap their 15-game winning streak.

The Dragons stole 19 stolen bases in the CR series, seven more than they had in any previous series this season. The batting average of .289 in the series ranked second on the year, while the run total of 49 ranked second and the extra base hit total of 23 was fourth.

The Dragons have hit 26 HR in 20 G (1.30 HR/G) since the promotions of four key hitters on June 30. This pace now matches their pre-June 30 home run pace (1.30 HR/G).

The Dragons have hit 122 HR in 94 G, on pace to finish the year with 170 (club record: 152 in 2022).

The Dragons have scored 560 runs, on pace to finish the year with 780 (club record is 730 in 2000). The Dragons scored 542 runs in 2025.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Victor Acosta in his last 4 G is 9 for 16 (.563) with 1 HR, 2 3B, and 2 2B after going 6 for 44 (.136) in his previous 17 G (since June 10).

Jacob Friend in his last 7 G is 7 for 22 (.318) with 4 HR, 13 RBI. In 2026 with 2 Reds farm clubs, Friend has 19 HR (T-3 rd in Reds org), 71 RBI (2 nd in org).

Tyson Lewis (Reds #4 prospect re: MLB Pipeline) in his last 6 G is 12 for 26 (.462) with 3 HR, 8 RBI. He has 7 SB in his last 7 G.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, July 29 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (2-1, 4.55) at Quad Cities RH Tanner Jones (3-5, 5.18)

Thursday, July 30 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Deivi Villafana (0-0, 12.46) at Quad Cities RH Blake Wolters (1-7, 10.08)

Friday, July 31 (7:30 pm): Dayton LH Kyle McCoy (4-3, 4.98) at Quad Cities LH David Shields (8-5, 4.11)

Saturday, August 1 (6:30 pm): Dayton RH Ty Floyd (0-2, 3.60) at Quad Cities RH Kendry Chourio (2-2, 2.35)

Sunday, August 2 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH JP Ortiz at Quad Cities RH Emmanuel Reyes (6-3, 4.13)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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