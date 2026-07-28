Captains of the Week (7/21-7/26/26): Melkis Hernández & Juneiker Caceres

Published on July 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - For the week of July 21-26, the Lake County Captains are recognizing LHP Melkis Hernández and OF Juneiker Caceres as the 17th set of Captains of the Week for the 2026 season for their impressive showings against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

MELKIS HERNÁNDEZ, LHP

Hernández logged one of the best outings of his pro career against Fort Wayne.

On Thursday, July 23, the left-hander tied his pro career-high with eight strikeouts in three scoreless innings of relief. He earned the win in a 15-3 Captains victory, allowing just two hits without issuing a walk in 45 pitches (31 strikes).

Hernández has made 19 appearances (six starts) for Lake County this season. The 21-year-old has gone 5-3 with a 5.25 ERA and 70 strikeouts to 54 walks in 61.2 innings pitched this year.

Hernández was signed by the Cleveland Guardians as an international free agent on Jan. 15, 2022 out of the Dominican Republic. The southpaw was assigned to the Captains' 2026 Opening Day roster after spending the previous season with the 2025 Single-A Carolina League Champion Lynchburg Hillcats (now Hill City Howlers). He led the Carolina League with 116 strikeouts and ranked third in the league with 113.2 innings pitched, going 6-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 25 appearances (21 starts).

Hernández then made two starts for Lynchburg during its 2025 Carolina League Championship run. The portsider tallied a 2.45 ERA, nine strikeouts, and a .185 opposing batting average in 7.1 innings of work during the 2025 Carolina League Playoffs.

JUNEIKER CACERES, OF

Caceres had a productive series at the plate against Fort Wayne this past week.

The 18-year-old tied the Lake County lead with eight hits, 12 total bases, two doubles, and one triple in five games played. He batted .364 with a .440 on-base percentage, a .545 slugging percentage, and a .985 OPS during the series.

Caceres, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 Guardians and No. 96 MLB prospect, was promoted to the Captains from the Single-A Hill City Howlers on July 12. The left-handed hitter is batting .310 with nine hits, two doubles, one triple, four RBI, three walks, and an .842 OPS in his first seven career High-A games. He led the Carolina League with a .320 batting average at the time of his promotion, while also ranking top-five in the league with a .956 OPS (second), a .538 slugging percentage (third), and a .418 on-base percentage (fifth).

Caceres was signed by the Cleveland Guardians as an international free agent on Jan. 15, 2024 out of Venezuela. After making his Lake County debut at the age of 18 years, 337 days old on July 18, he became the youngest Captain since OF George Valera in 2019 (18 years, 283 days). The outfielder batted .316 with six hits, three walks, and a .435 on-base percentage during the 2025 Carolina League Playoffs, helping the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats (now Hill City Howlers) win the 2025 Carolina League Championship. He was also named a 2024 Dominican Summer League Mid-Season All-Star for the DSL Guardians Mendoza squad in his pro debut season.

The Captains will return to Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake for a six-game home series versus the South Bend Cubs from Tuesday, July 28 through Sunday, Aug. 2 with a variety of exciting promotions in store.

The Captains will begin the homestand with Community Champions Night on Tuesday, July 28, where Lake County will pay tribute to local coaches. On Wednesday, July 29, the Captains will celebrate Senior Day and Ditch Work Day at the ballpark. On Thursday, July 30, Lake County will host Dawg Night presented by Thirsty Dog, where the Captains will pay tribute to Great Danes.

Then, from Friday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 2, Lake County will host State Fair Weekend presented by Ohio Mobile Gaming. The festivities will begin on Friday, July 31, when the Captains will host a postgame Fireworks Friday show presented by Portage Path Behavioral Health. On Saturday, Aug. 1, Lake County will celebrate Women in Sports Night and Joe Torre Safe at Home Night, which will feature a postgame fireworks show presented by the VFR Foundation plus a Mokoro the Bat Dog Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates presented by Glass Doctor. Finally, on Sunday, Aug. 2, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Parker Messick Bobblehead presented by Ohio Lottery. Lake County will also host Family Fun Sunday presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame catch on the field and player autographs on the concourse, plus postgame kids run the bases.

The series will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram. Lake County's Thursday, July 30 game will also be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from July 28, 2026

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