Fort Wayne Wins Fourth Straight in Series Opener

Published on July 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps struck early in their 5-2 series-opening win at Dow Diamond on Tuesday night against the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate)

Fort Wayne (40-54, 13-15) plated a pair in the first frame on a two-run homer from left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect). McCoy's last long ball came on June 21 at home against South Bend, and he now has 13 round-trippers in 2026. The 24-year-old collected his team-leading 24th multi-hit game of the campaign and has reached base safely in his last 12 contests.

Third baseman Kerrington Cross followed suit with a two-run shot of his own. It's the third of the year for Cross with the 'Caps since his promotion from Single-A Lake Elsinore on June 23. Two of his three homers in a Fort Wayne uniform have come against the Loons, with the other being in the 13th inning on July 4.

Right-hander Kannon Kemp (No. 16 Padres prospect) picked up his first High-A win in relief. Kemp punched out three batters in five innings, his longest appearance with Fort Wayne since being activated off the Injured List on July 7.

Great Lakes (54-40, 18-12) got their lone runs of the night on a two-run homer from center fielder Chuck Davalan (MLB No. 82/Dodgers No. 8 prospect) in the sixth inning. It's the 17th home run of the season for Davalan and his third in as many games.

Next Game: Wednesday, July 29 @ Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Luis Gutiérrez (No. 17 Padres prospect)

- Loons Probable Starter: RHP Tyler Gough

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Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from July 28, 2026

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