Davalan Homers But Loons Drop Fourth Straight, TinCaps Win Series Opener 5-2

Published on July 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (54-40) (18-12) committed three defensive errors and the Fort Wayne TinCaps (42-54) (15-15) defense turned three double plays, to win 5-2 on a 76-degree partly cloudy Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Chuck Davalan has a home run in three straight games. Tonight, the MLB's No. 82 prospect smashed a first pitch by Kannon Kemp 370 feet to deep right field. Gio Cueto in his first game for Great Lakes since May 22nd, hit a bloop single ahead of Davalan. The homer pulled the Loons within three, 5-2.

- Isaac Ayon threw 5.2 innings but allowed two two-run home runs. Fort Wayne's Alex McCoy mashed a two-run home run in the first inning. Kerrington Cross gave the TinCaps a 4-0 lead with a two-out shot in the fourth inning hit 407 feet.

- Great Lakes went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and Fort Wayne's defense took advantage of Loons baserunning blunders in the bottom of the fourth and bottom of the seventh.

- Justin Chambers and Dilan Figueredo combined for 3.1 scoreless innings. The TinCaps had one baserunner in the final three innings.

Rounding Things Out

Eduardo Quintero extended his on-base streak to 25 games with two singles tonight.

Up Next

Great Lakes and Fort Wayne play at 7:05 p.m. ET, the next four days. Tomorrow Wednesday, July 29th, is a Hometown Heroes night presented by Meijer.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 28, 2026

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