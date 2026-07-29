Dragons Lose in Quad Cities Despite Grand Slam by John Michael Faile

Published on July 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits overcame an early 5-0 Dayton lead as they came from behind to defeat the Dragons 12-5 on Tuesday night in the opener to a six-game series in Iowa.

Recap: The Dragons scored five runs in the third inning to open a big lead. The scoring began when Julio Carreras doubled over the head of the right fielder to drive in new Dragon Kyle Henley from second base to make it 1-0. One batter later, John Michael Faile belted a grand slam home run to left field, his third homer of the year, to give the Dragons a 5-0 lead.

But the Dragons could not collect another hit over the remainder of the game as Quad Cities got their offense rolling, particularly hitting with effectiveness against the Dayton bullpen. Three Dragons relievers combined to work three and two-thirds innings, allowing a combined nine runs on 10 hits.

After the Dragons jumped out to the 5-0 lead, the River Bandits scored one run in the fourth and two in the fifth to pull to within two at 5-3, then exploded for five runs in the sixth to take the lead for good. A grand slam by Tyriq Kemp in the sixth off Dragons reliever Jacob Edwards gave the River Bandits a 7-5 lead, and they added five more runs over the remaining innings.

Outside of the third inning when the Dragons scored five runs on four hits, they were held without a hit for the other eighth innings of the game. Quad Cities finished the night with 16 hits, including 15 over their final five offensive innings.

The loss was charged to Edwards (1-3), who worked one inning and allowed three hits and four runs. Dragons starter JP Ortiz was the most effective Dayton hurler of the night. He tossed four and one-third innings, allowing just two earned runs.

The loss was the second straight for the Dragons, who held five-run leads in both games before losing. Prior to these two losses, the Dragons had not lost a game in which they led by five or more runs since July 3, 2022.

Up Next: The Dragons (14-15, 53-42) meet the River Bandits (16-14, 46-47) in the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday night at 7:30 pm in Davenport, Iowa. Luke Hayden will get the start for the Dragons.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 4 against the Great Lakes Loons at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from July 28, 2026

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