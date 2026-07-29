Pacheco Returns, Homers in 'Caps 4-0 Shutout

Published on July 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - West Michigan Whitecaps starting pitcher Rayner Castillo enjoyed one of his best appearances as a big swing from a familiar face led the 'Caps to a 4-0 shutout of the Beloit Sky Carp in front of 7,499 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Castillo allowed just three hits over five shutout innings while striking out four as Whitecaps pitchers held Beloit to 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, reigning Midwest League MVP Izaac Pacheco blasted a two-run home run in the first at-bat of his Minor League Rehab Assignment in the victory.

The Whitecaps opened the scoring in the first inning on Pacheco's two-run homer before outfielder Caleb Shpur added an RBI single in the ensuing frame to extend the lead to 3-0. Meanwhile, Castillo allowed just two baserunners to reach scoring position before finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, maintaining the 3-0 advantage. West Michigan plated another run in the sixth on a wild pitch, stretching its lead to 4-0. Beloit put a pair of baserunners on in the seventh inning but couldn't find the clutch hit when it needed one, as Whitecaps relievers Preston Howey and Jalen Evans combined for four scoreless innings with three strikeouts to slam the door on the 4-0 shutout victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 17-14 in the second half and 41-54 overall, while the Sky Carp fall to 20-11 in the second half and 47-49 overall. Castillo (2-8) earned his second win of the season, while Beloit starting pitcher Liomar Martinez (2-5) suffered his fifth loss after allowing three runs over 4.2 innings. The Whitecaps are now tied with the Lake County Captains in the Midwest League East Division standings, putting them just 1.5 games behind the Great Lakes Loons for first place.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the Beloit Sky Carp at LMCU Ballpark on Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. Lefty Ben Jacobs makes the start for West Michigan against Brayan Mendoza for Beloit. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 'The Ticket West Michigan' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.