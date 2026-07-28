TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 28 at Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

Published on July 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Effective Tuesday, July 28, 2026 (Fort Wayne activ= e roster to 27 players, 4 on injured list, 3 rehab assignments):=

- Right fielder Kavares Tears placed on 7-Day Injured List

- Right-handed pitcher Miguel Mendez assigned to Fort Wayne on rehab = (uniform No. 41)

- Left-handed pitcher Luis Gutierrez assigned to Fort Wayne on rehab (uniform No. 21)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (41-54, 14-15) vs. Great Lakes Loons (54-39, 18-11)

Tuesday, July 28 | Dow Diamond | 7:05 PM | Game 96 of 132

RHP Miguel Mendez (MiLB Rehab Assignment) vs. RHP Isaac Ayon (1-2, 37.1 = IP, 3.86 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ = | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

WE MEET AGAIN: Fort Wayne makes their second and final trip to Dow Diamond in 2026 this week after they began the campaign in Midland on Opening Weekend. The 'Caps and Loons most recently played at Parkview Field from June 30-July 5, in which Great Lakes won 4 of the 6 games. Fort Wayne won the Friday and Saturday night showdowns, with the July 4 contest lasting 4 hours and 48 minutes and 14 innings. The Loons will make one more visit to Fort Wayne this summer, the week of August 15-20.

ABOUT LAST WEEK: The TinCaps are coming off their first second-half series victory of the season, winning three straight to end the series against the Lake County Captains. Fort Wayne came back down 6-0 in the 6th frame on Tuesday for their sixth walk-off win of the campaign and fifth in as many homestands. The 'Caps faced the Captains 24 times, more than any other opponent, and ended the season-series 11-13. Both sets at Classic Auto Group Park were split, and the first series in Fort Wayne saw the Captains take 5 of 6.

PACKING PARKVIEW: The Fort Wayne TinCaps ranked sixth in Minor League Baseball total attendance from July 21-26, 2026, welcoming in 40,057 fans to Parkview Field for its series against the Lake County Captains.

The third-largest six-game homestand in Parkview Field history and third to eclipse 40,000 since Minor League Baseball moved to the format in 2021 included three straight sellouts from Thursday to Saturday, while all six games ranked inside the top 10 in Minor League performance.

Tue: 6,011 (7th of 60)

Wed: 5,353 (7th of 60)

Thu: 8,048 (4th of 60) - Sellout #5 (Second Largest Crowd of Season)

Fri: 7,011 (8th of 60) - Sellout #6

Sat: 7,758 (9th of 60) - Sellout #7

Sun: 5,787 (8th of 60)

Fort Wayne on the week ranked higher than 29 of 30 teams at the High-A/Single-A levels, higher than all 15 Double-A teams in action, and ranked higher than 11 of 15 Triple-A teams.

WELCOME BACK, OLD FRIEND: Former TinCap right-hander Miguel Mendez returns to the team on Tuesday as part of a Minor League rehab assignment. The flamethrower made 12 starts and posted a 7-3 record with a 1.32 ERA across 61 1/3 innings. Mendez took home Midwest League Pitcher of the Month honors in July, becoming the third TinCap ever to accomplish the feat. The righty was named to the Midwest League All-Star Team, along with being the MLB Pipeline, Baseball America, and JustBaseball's Padres Minor League Player of the Year. Mendez was promoted to Double-A San Antonio on Aug. 1 after the trade deadline, and currently ranks as the No. 4 Padres prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

AN ALL-TIME CLASSIC: Fort Wayne and Great Lakes needed 14 innings and 4 hours and 48 minutes on Saturday, July 4 at Parkview Field to determine a winner in the longest game for the TinCaps by innings since July 30, 2016. The evening featured 25 runs on 32 hits with 30 runners left on base. Each team used six pitchers, with Great Lakes totaling 217 pitches and Fort Wayne logging 274. Five home runs were hit between both teams, and the pitching staffs combined to walk 14 batters while punching out 26.

PURE DOMINANCE: The 'Caps scored a season-high 14 runs in a 14-4 win over the Lake County Captains on Saturday. The largest margin of victory this season (10), Fort Wayne tied a season-high in doubles (5) and extra-base hits (7) in a game, plus home runs (2) in an inning.

THE WORLD OF WIDEMAN: TinCaps center fielder Ryan Wideman had more hits than anyone in the Midwest League last week, going 13-for-22 (.591) with five multi-hit showings against Lake County. Wideman has eight multi-hit games this month and had three consecutive three-hit affairs to conclude the series last week at Parkview Field. The 22-year-old leads all of Minor League Baseball with 57 stolen bases this season and still leads the California League with 43. The Padres 2025 third-round pick out of Western Kentucky slashed .314/.389/.504 with a .893 OPS in 65 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore to begin this season before his promotion to High-A on June 23.

JD JUST DOING IT: Fort Wayne shortstop Justin DeCriscio is third in High-A and second in the Midwest League with 25 hits since July 3 (16 games). The 23-year-old launched his ninth home run of the season to get things going at the plate for Fort Wayne in the first frame on Sunday in the series finale. On Sunday, June 12, at West Michigan, DeCriscio went 3-for-5 with a 2B, HR, and a career-high 5 RBI. Following Friday night's 2-for-5 effort, the former NC State Wolfpack now has 18 multi-hit games with Fort Wayne since being promoted on May 12, with six of those being three-hit showings.







Midwest League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.