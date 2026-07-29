Chiefs Outlast Cedar Rapids in 10 Innings, Take Season Series

Published on July 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Despite squandering an early lead, the Chiefs rallied late and scored two 10th inning runs to defeat Cedar Rapids 8-6 in a dramatic series opener at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night.

With their 11th victory of the season over the Kernels, the Chiefs clinch the season series over the Twins affiliate for the first time in the High-A era (2021). Peoria is now 14-16 in the second half, 5.5 games out of first place with 35 games remaining.

The Chiefs jumped on Kernels starter Cesar Lares early, utilizing the big fly. In the first, Jalin Flores lined a solo home run off the batters eye in center field.

In the second, after a single by José Suárez and a hit by pitch to Michael Dattalo, Ian Petrutz lasered a three-run shot to right field, pushing the Chiefs lead to 4-0.

Jacob Odle pitched well with the lead, shutting out the Kernels through five innings, striking out four while walking three.

The only scare in Odle's start came in the third. With runners on second and third with two outs, Eduardo Tait popped a high fly ball to right. It appeared to be home run distance, but Suárez, the Chiefs' right fielder, jumped at the fence and made the catch to take a home run away, maintaining the shutout.

Cedar Rapids erased the four-run lead in just one-half inning, rallying for four runs on five hits and an error in the bottom of the sixth inning. Henry Kusiak brought the Kernels within one with a bloop two-RBI double that dropped between Tai Peete in center and the second baseman Flores. The tying run scored on an infield hit that resulted in a throwing error by shortstop Anyelo Encarnación.

The Chiefs responded right away in the seventh. After walks by Sammy Hernandez and Encarnación, Peete smoked a line drive past Yasser Mercedes in right that resulted in a two-RBI triple, putting Peoria ahead 6-4.

That advantage was short lived. In the bottom of the inning, Danny De Andrade connected for a game-tying two-run home run to left field - his third hit of the game.

Patrick Galle turned in a scoreless eighth inning, leaving the potential go-ahead run on second base. Gerardo Salas entered for the ninth and worked around a one out single to get the game to extras.

In the 10th inning, Chiefs bats came through in the clutch. Flores poked an RBI single to right, driving in Peete (the placed runner) from third base. Josh Kross followed with a screamer to center. Jacob McCombs attempted a diving catch but missed, allowing the ball to roll to the fence for an RBI triple for Kross, making it 8-6 Peoria.

Salas remained on the mound in the bottom of the inning and retired Cedar Rapids in order to nail down the win.

The series continues tomorrow afternoon in Cedar Rapids with first pitch set for 12:05 pm. Chiefs fans can tune into the hometown audio broadcast for free on PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 28, 2026

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