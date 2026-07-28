Mueller Transferred to Wichita; Moring, Maldonado Transferred from Fort Myers

Published on July 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Mitch Mueller has been transferred to AA Wichita. As corresponding moves, RHP Reed Moring and LHP Cleiber Maldonado have been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers and are active immediately. Moring will wear #45, and Maldonado will wear #39. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 10 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series at Veterans Memorial Stadium against Peoria tonight at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from July 28, 2026

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