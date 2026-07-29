TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 29 at Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

Published on July 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Effective Wednesday, July 29, 2026 (Fort Wayne active roster to 27 players, 4 on injured list, 2 rehab assignments):

- Right-handed pitcher José Leclerc reinstated from the 60-Day Injured List and transferred to Double-A San Antonio

Fort Wayne TinCaps (42-54, 15-15) vs. Great Lakes Loons (54-40, 18-12)

Wednesday, July 29 | Dow Diamond | 7:05 PM | Game 97 of 132

LHP Luis Gutierrez (MiLB Rehab Assignment) vs. RHP Tyler Gough (1-0, 17.0 IP, 2.12 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

CONNECT 4: The TinCaps have won four games in a row following Tuesday night's 5-2 victory at Dow Diamond and are three games back of the top of the Midwest League East Division standings. They are now right at the .500 mark in the second half, with their last loss coming on Thursday at Parkview Field against Lake County. Fort Wayne was out-hit 8-6 in the series opener, their 8th victory when being out-hit in a contest this season.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCaps slugger Alex McCoy blasted his 13th home run of the campaign in the first inning on Tuesday night, his first round tripper since June 21 at Parkview Field against South Bend. The No. 19 Padres prospect is the active team leader in homers, RBI (49), multi-hit games (24), and multi-RBI games (13) in 87 games this season. Along with leading the Midwest League in doubles (25), McCoy is 3rd in extra-base hits (39), total bases (154), and hits (88). The 24-year-old has reached base in 12 straight games with a knock in 10 of 12.

CROSS OVER AND OUT: Fort Wayne third baseman Kerrington Cross clobbered his third home run with the 'Caps in the fourth inning on Tuesday. The last time Cross left the yard came against the Loons in the 13th inning on July 4. It was his first Parkview Field home run, and it came in pinch-hit fashion. The two-run shot over the left field wall tied the game at 11 and came on an 0-1 count. It is the first pinch-hit home run hit by a TinCap since Duane Jones on May 21, 2015.

WELCOME BACK, OLD FRIEND: Former TinCap left-hander Luis Gutierrez is set to make a rehab start on Wednesday night at Dow Diamond. Gutierrez made 13 starts with Fort Wayne last season, and possessed a 3.74 ERA across 65.0 innings. The southpaw dominated at Parkview Field, posting a 2.18 ERA and a 2-1 record in six starts, with opponents hitting .210 against him. The No. 17 Padres prospect made three starts with Double-A San Antonio to begin the season before being placed on the Injured List on April 22.

PACKING PARKVIEW: The Fort Wayne TinCaps ranked sixth in Minor League Baseball total attendance from July 21-26, 2026, welcoming in 40,057 fans to Parkview Field for its series against the Lake County Captains.

The third-largest six-game homestand in Parkview Field history and third to eclipse 40,000 since Minor League Baseball moved to the format in 2021 included three straight sellouts from Thursday to Saturday, while all six games ranked inside the top 10 in Minor League performance.

Tue: 6,011 (7th of 60)

Wed: 5,353 (7th of 60)

Thu: 8,048 (4th of 60) - Sellout #5 (Second Largest Crowd of Season)

Fri: 7,011 (8th of 60) - Sellout #6

Sat: 7,758 (9th of 60) - Sellout #7

Sun: 5,787 (8th of 60)

Fort Wayne on the week ranked higher than 29 of 30 teams at the High-A/Single-A levels, higher than all 15 Double-A teams in action, and ranked higher than 11 of 15 Triple-A teams.

WE MEET AGAIN: Fort Wayne makes their second and final trip to Dow Diamond in 2026 this week after they began the campaign in Midland on Opening Weekend. The 'Caps and Loons most recently played at Parkview Field from June 30-July 5, in which Great Lakes won 4 of the 6 games. Fort Wayne won the Friday and Saturday night showdowns, with the July 4 contest lasting 4 hours and 48 minutes and 14 innings. The Loons will make one more visit to Fort Wayne this summer, the week of August 15-20.







Midwest League Stories from July 29, 2026

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