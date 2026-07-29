Gurevitch, Chiefs Use Big Flies to Down Cedar Rapids

Published on July 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Chiefs first baseman Jack Gurevitch continued his red-hot month with his third multi-homer game of July and Peoria mashed five home runs in a 10-6 win over Cedar Rapids on Wednesday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

With the victory, the Chiefs have taken back-to-back wins to open the series and move to 14-15 in the second half.

The Chiefs fell into an early hole, as the Kernels scored three runs in the first two innings against Yhoiker Fajardo.

Gurevitch opened the Chiefs scoring in the top of the third, smashing an opposite field solo homer to cut the deficit to 3-1. The longball was Gurevitch's 15th of the season with Peoria, setting a new High-A team record, beating out Jesús Báez, who hit 14 earlier this season.

The Kernels got that run back in the bottom of the fourth inning. Fajardo hit his final batter, and then gave way for Rubén Menes, who allowed an RBI double to Andy Lugo, making it 4-1.

Menes settled in, eventually working a season-high 3.1 innings, allowing one run on one hit to earn the win.

Peoria's bats heated up starting in the fifth. After a Tai Peete single, Gurevitch doubled him home to bring the score to 4-2.

In the sixth, the Chiefs snatched the lead with the gopher ball. José Suárez smoked a solo shot - his first home run since June 3 - to bring Peoria within one. Michael Dattalo followed with a single, setting up an opposite-field, go-ahead home run off the bat of Cameron Nickens.

Josh Kross grew the lead in the seventh inning with a line drive, two-run homer to left center, pushing it to 7-4 Chiefs.

The Kernels got their lone run against Menes in the seventh, as Eduardo Tait laced an RBI double with Trey Pooser on the mound. Pooser bounced back to strand runners on second and third, keeping Peoria ahead 7-5.

Another three spot got the Chiefs to double digits in the top of the eighth. After the first two batters of the inning were retired, Nickens sparked a two-out rally with a double. Peete swapped spots with him, driving an RBI double to right center. Gurevitch capped the scoring with his 10th home run of the month: a towering two-run shot to left field, extending the lead to 10-5.

Cedar Rapids threatened in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases and pushing in a run on a bases loaded walk, but stranded the bases loaded. Christian Worley earned his second save of the season by retiring the final four batters of the contest in order for the Chiefs.

The series continues Thursday evening in Cedar Rapids with first pitch set for 6:35 pm. Chiefs fans can tune into the hometown audio broadcast for free on PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.