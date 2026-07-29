T-Rats Pull Away from Error-Prone Lugs, 7-2

Published on July 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







APPLETON, Wisc. - T he Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (16-14, 50-42) took advantage of five errors to score five unanswered runs, topping the Lansing Lugnuts (11-1 9, 40-5 4), 7-2, in the opener of a six-game series on Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The result halted Lansing's three-game winning streak.

A Timber Rattlers two-run first inning was matched by a Lugnuts two-run second, and the score remained tied until an RBI single from T-Rats second baseman Daniel Dickinson in the fifth off of reliever Riley Huge.

Three of the next four runs scored by Wisconsin were all unearned: a tally in the sixth off Huge aided by a throwing error by catcher Dylan Fien, and two runs in a three-run seventh that benefitted from errors by second baseman Gunner Gouldsmith and shortstop Ali Camarillo.

Lugnuts starter Samuel Dutton was charged with three runs on six hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings in the loss, striking out two.

Gouldsmith led the offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI single, and designated hitter Logan Sauve added three walks.

Right-hander Devin Kirby starts the second game of the six-game set at 6:40 p.m. local / 7:40 Eastern on Wednesday, opposed by Timber Rattlers lefty J.D. Thompson.

The Lugnuts next return home from August 4-9, hosting the Lake County Captains. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from July 29, 2026

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