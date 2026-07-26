Bergin Transferred to 7-Day IL

Published on July 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Jesse Bergin has been transferred to the 7-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with 11 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids concludes its series at Dayton today at 12:05.







Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.