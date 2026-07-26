Bergin Transferred to 7-Day IL
Published on July 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Jesse Bergin has been transferred to the 7-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with 11 on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids concludes its series at Dayton today at 12:05.
Check out the Cedar Rapids Kernels Statistics
Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2026
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. Cedar Rapids) - Dayton Dragons
- Bergin Transferred to 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
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