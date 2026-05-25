Ramirez Homers, Bandits Drop Series Finale to Sky Carp
Published on May 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits fell 8-2 to the Beloit Sky Carp on Sunday, capping off a 4-2 homestand series loss for the River Bandits.
The Sky Carp took the lead in the first at-bat of the second inning thanks to a Juan Matheus solo home run just over the right-field wall. Matheus' blast was followed shortly after by back-to-back runs scoring on a wild pitch, stretching Beloit's lead to 3-0.
Quad Cities starting pitcher Blake Wolters departed the game after 3.2 innings, recording four strikeouts while giving up three hits and five earned runs, and was relieved by Cory Ronan.
Shortly after the change at the mound, Beloit's Cam Cannarella drilled a two-run double, extending the Sky Carp lead to 5-0 in the top of the fourth. Ronan's night concluded at the end of the fourth inning.
Quad Cities' Ramon Ramirez continued his recent hot streak at the plate with a two-run home run to deep-left in the bottom of the fourth, trimming the River Bandits' deficit to three, 5-2. With the home run, the Royals' No. 7 prospect reached 40 RBI on the season, and his 10th of the homestand.
Mason Miller started on the mound for the River Bandits to start the top of the fifth inning in relief of Ronan. After giving up a home run on his first pitch of the game to Beloit's Connor Caskenette, which gave the Sky Carp a 6-2 lead, Miller recorded two strikeouts to close out the inning.
The Sky Carp jumped out to their biggest lead of the game with a two-run single from Cam Cannarella in the top of the sixth inning.
Miller's night on the mound ended in the top of the seventh inning after completing 2.2 innings, recording four strikeouts and allowing five hits and three earned runs. L.P. Langevin replaced Miller on the mound and worked scorelessly, not allowing a hit, and tossing 1.1 innings with one strikeout. The effort lowered the right-hander's ERA to 3.12.
Yimi Presinal closed the game for the River Bandits in the ninth inning, working around one hit while collecting a strikeout.
Asbel Gonzalez led the team with two hits (a single in the fourth and eighth) and scored a run in the fourth inning.
Michael Perez (1-0) earned the win for Beloit, striking out four over 2.0-scoreless innings of relief, while Wolters (0-3) took the loss for the River Bandits.
The River Bandits recorded three hits on the night, finishing with no errors for the third time in the homestand. The team returns to action on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids for a six-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The series-opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Midwest League Stories from May 24, 2026
- Rally Comes up Short in 5-4 Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Kross' Late Home Run Lifts Peoria over Cedar Rapids 5-3 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Ramirez Homers, Bandits Drop Series Finale to Sky Carp - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cubs Prevail in Back-And-Forth, 5-4 Finish at West Michigan - South Bend Cubs
- Alex McCoy Leads the Charge in Sunday Night Victory - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- TinCaps Top Dragons 6-3 on Sunday Night as Teams Split the 6-Game Series - Dayton Dragons
- Captains Dominate Lugnuts in 10-0 Win, Take Five of Six in Series - Lake County Captains
- Schlesinger, Captains Shut out Lugnuts - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: May 24 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Today's Loons Game Postponed - Great Lakes Loons
- Rattlers Rained Out in Great Lakes - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- Ramirez Homers, Bandits Drop Series Finale to Sky Carp
- Quad Cities' Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Beloit
- 10-Run Sixth Lifts Sky Carp over River Bandits
- Ramirez's Big Night Propels Quad Cities to Comeback Win over Beloit
- Sky Carp Quiet Bandits in Series-Opener