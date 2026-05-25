Ramirez Homers, Bandits Drop Series Finale to Sky Carp

Published on May 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits fell 8-2 to the Beloit Sky Carp on Sunday, capping off a 4-2 homestand series loss for the River Bandits.

The Sky Carp took the lead in the first at-bat of the second inning thanks to a Juan Matheus solo home run just over the right-field wall. Matheus' blast was followed shortly after by back-to-back runs scoring on a wild pitch, stretching Beloit's lead to 3-0.

Quad Cities starting pitcher Blake Wolters departed the game after 3.2 innings, recording four strikeouts while giving up three hits and five earned runs, and was relieved by Cory Ronan.

Shortly after the change at the mound, Beloit's Cam Cannarella drilled a two-run double, extending the Sky Carp lead to 5-0 in the top of the fourth. Ronan's night concluded at the end of the fourth inning.

Quad Cities' Ramon Ramirez continued his recent hot streak at the plate with a two-run home run to deep-left in the bottom of the fourth, trimming the River Bandits' deficit to three, 5-2. With the home run, the Royals' No. 7 prospect reached 40 RBI on the season, and his 10th of the homestand.

Mason Miller started on the mound for the River Bandits to start the top of the fifth inning in relief of Ronan. After giving up a home run on his first pitch of the game to Beloit's Connor Caskenette, which gave the Sky Carp a 6-2 lead, Miller recorded two strikeouts to close out the inning.

The Sky Carp jumped out to their biggest lead of the game with a two-run single from Cam Cannarella in the top of the sixth inning.

Miller's night on the mound ended in the top of the seventh inning after completing 2.2 innings, recording four strikeouts and allowing five hits and three earned runs. L.P. Langevin replaced Miller on the mound and worked scorelessly, not allowing a hit, and tossing 1.1 innings with one strikeout. The effort lowered the right-hander's ERA to 3.12.

Yimi Presinal closed the game for the River Bandits in the ninth inning, working around one hit while collecting a strikeout.

Asbel Gonzalez led the team with two hits (a single in the fourth and eighth) and scored a run in the fourth inning.

Michael Perez (1-0) earned the win for Beloit, striking out four over 2.0-scoreless innings of relief, while Wolters (0-3) took the loss for the River Bandits.

The River Bandits recorded three hits on the night, finishing with no errors for the third time in the homestand. The team returns to action on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids for a six-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The series-opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from May 24, 2026

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