Sky Carp Quiet Bandits in Series-Opener

Published on May 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The River Bandits failed to record an RBI or a hit with a runner in scoring position, as Quad Cities dropped the first of its six-game series against the Beloit Sky Carp 10-1 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Quad Cities' lone run came courtesy of leadoff hitter Nolan Sailors, who opened the bottom of the first against Sky Carp starter Carson Laws with a triple, his league-leading fourth of the season. After the right-hander struck out Asbel Gonzalez, he uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Sailors in for a 1-0 River Bandits' lead.

Blake Wolters, who entered the night off his High-A debut for Quad Cities on May 13, retired six of the first seven Sky Carp hitters he faced, but after back-to-back singles from Dillon Head and Colby Shade, plus a throwing error from the right-hander himself tied the game 1-1, Cam Cannarella launched an opposite-field two-run home run to put Beloit ahead 3-1.

Wolters returned for the fourth inning and ran into similar challenges, as a combo of two more Quad Cities errors and RBI swings off the bats of Cody Schrier, Shade, Cannarella, and Starlyn Caba chased the 21-year-old from his Modern Woodmen Park debut after 3.2 innings.

Coleman Picard struck out Brandon Compton to end the rally, but not before the Sky Carp ballooned their advantage to 8-1.

While Beloit got its runs in bunches, Quad Cities stranded five men in scoring position against Laws and finished the night hitless with runners at second and/or third (0-for-7).

After the River Bandits' season-high fourth error of the game set up Connor Caskenette's two-run single, which put the Carp up 10-1, Quad Cities mustered just three base runners over the remainder of the game and struck out nine times against the bullpen combination of Joey Volini and Holt Jones, who each tossed a pair of scoreless innings to close out the contest.

Picard (1.1 IP 0 R), Cory Ronan (2.0 IP, 2 R, 0 ER), and Nick Conte (2.0 IP, 0 R) did not allow an earned run in relief for the River Bandits, but the offense collected just two hits after the third inning and combined for 15 strikeouts.

Laws (1-3) earned his first win of the season for Beloit, while Wolters (0-2) suffered his second loss in as many River Bandits starts and matched a career-high allowing eight runs (seven earned).

Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for game two of the six-game set tomorrow night and sends Tanner Jones (2-2, 6.14) to the mound opposite Beloit's Peyton Fosher (1-2, 4.18). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2026

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