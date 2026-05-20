Green Homers in Rain-Shortened Loss
Published on May 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
EASTLAKE, OH - Rodney Green, Jr. launched his fourth home run of the year, but that was the Lansing Lugnuts' (18-22) silver lining in a 14-1 rain-shortened loss to the Lake County Captains (19-20) on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park.
The game was halted after a 42-minute delay in the bottom of the seventh.
Lansing starter Steven Echavarria struck out four batters in 3 2/3 innings, but gave up five runs: a bases-loaded Aaron Walton HBP in the first inning, a Dean Curley two-run homer in the third and a Jace LaViolette two-run homer in the fourth.
Gerlin Rosario finished the fourth inning with a strikeout of Walton, but gave up a Luke Hill RBI double and Esteban González two-run double in the fifth, before the Captains tacked on two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh against Riley Huge (hailing from nearby West Geauga).
Green's home run, crushed to the berm in the left-center in the sixth inning, was Lansing's only tally against Rafe Schlesinger in six strong frames, striking out five and allowing only two further singles.
It's a quick turnaround to the second game of the six-game road trip, with Lansing righty Samuel Dutton dueling with Captains right-hander Braylon Doughty at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday.
Lansing will return home from May 26-31 to defend home field against the West Michigan Whitecaps. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.
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