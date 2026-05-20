Cubs Can't Complete Comeback, Drop Opener to Whitecaps 6-4

Published on May 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Comstock Park, MI - After a generational offensive week at Wisconsin, the South Bend Cubs ventured to Michigan to continue their 12-game road trip. Facing the West Michigan Whitecaps in Tuesday night's opener at LMCU Ballpark, a place where the Cubs were swept in six games last season, the slumping Whitecaps got back in the win column, topping South Bend 6-4.

West Michigan had come into the series with five straight losses to the Great Lakes Loons last week, after winning the opener of that series. The Cubs did not play on Sunday after their game against the Timber Rattlers was cancelled due to rain. Following Monday's off day, the Cubs came in a half-game on top of Wisconsin for first place in the division. Due to the loss, that first place spot dissipates. Wisconsin beat Great Lakes on Tuesday, and also Cedar Rapids defeated Peoria, meaning the Cubs are tied with the Kernels for second place. Both teams are half-game back of Wisconsin again.

Tuesday's series opener at West Michigan began with missed South Bend opportunities. In the top of the 1st inning, Ty Southisene singled, stole second base, marched to third on a groundout, and was left 90-feet away. In the 2nd inning, the Cubs had the bases loaded with one out, but a double play ball ended that rally chance.

That's when the Whitecaps capitalized offensively. West Michigan went up 2-0 after three innings, and West Michigan starter Hayden Minton worked five shutout innings with eight strikeouts.

South Bend right-hander Ben Johnson kept the Cubs in the game with a solid 2.2 innings of one-run relief. Johnson struck out four batters.

The Cubs cut the deficit in half in the top of the 6th inning, thanks to an RBI single from Kade Snell, his 31st run driven in this season. However, after the Cubs got on the board, West Michigan delivered what would stand as the knockout blow with a four-run bottom of the 6th.

South Bend threw a jab right back, thanks to a Kane Kepley three-run homer in the top of the 7th. For Kepley, who crushed his first Midwest League home run last week at Wisconsin, he now has two round trippers in his last six games.

After getting themselves back in the game, Koen Moreno and Grayson Moore fired scoreless innings, respectively, in the 7th and 8th to keep South Bend in striking range. But the Whitecaps bullpen exterminated any further rally chances, and holding on for the 6-4 victory.

With an early morning Wednesday game to follow at 11:00 AM bright and early, the Cubs can quickly put this one in the rear-view mirror. Right-hander Alfredo Romero will make his first Midwest League start in game two of the series.







Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2026

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