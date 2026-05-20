Seven Extra-Base Hits, Schlesinger's Gem Highlight 14-1 Captains Win over Lugnuts

Published on May 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Game 1 of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (19-20) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (18-22) by a final score of 14-1 on Tuesday night in a rain-shortened seven-inning contest at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The game was called with a runner on second base and nobody out in the bottom of the seventh inning after a 42-minute delay.

Each of the first four Captains hitters reached base in the home half of the first. CF Aaron Walton, MLB Pipeline's No. 17 Guardians prospect, concluded this stretch with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.

After Lake County plated the first run of the night, the Captains did not look back. The Lake County offense scored at least two runs in each inning from the third frame on.

SS Dean Curley, MLB Pipeline's No. 12 Guardians prospect, and DH Jace LaViolette, MLB Pipeline's No. 7 Guardians prospect, tallied two-run home runs in the third and fourth innings, respectively, to give the Captains a 5-0 advantage. These swings marked Curley's fourth and LaViolette's sixth homers of the season.

Lake County then hit three doubles in the home half of the fifth, two of which drove in runs. 2B Luke Hill, MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Guardians prospect, hit an RBI double to put the Captains in front 6-0. Three batters later, RF Esteban González brought home another pair of runs with a two-run double.

An inning later, a two-run single from 3B Jeffrey Mercedes ballooned Lake County's lead to 10-1. The Captains rounded out the scoring in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single from Walton and a bases-clearing three-run double from 1B Nolan Schubart, MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Guardians prospect, which was his second double of the contest.

Captains LHP Rafe Schlesinger (W, 2-2) shined with his first career pro quality start. The portsider allowed just one run on three hits, striking out five without a walk in a pro career-high six innings of work. His lone run surrendered was courtesy of a solo home run from Lugnuts CF Rodney Green, Jr. to begin the sixth inning.

Lansing RHP Steven Echavarria (L, 1-3), MLB Pipeline's No. 16 Athletics prospect, suffered his third loss of the season for the visitors. The right-hander allowed five runs on four hits, striking out four and walking four in 3.2 innings pitched.

Game 2 of this week's six-game series between the Captains and Lugnuts is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, May 20, at 11:05 a.m. Lake County will celebrate Education Day and Ditch Work Day at the ballpark. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- The Captains tied season-highs with seven extra-base hits and five doubles on Tuesday night. Lake County also tallied seven extra-base hits on May 1 versus Beloit (five home runs and two doubles) and five doubles on May 16 at Dayton.

- INF Luke Hill tallied an RBI double and a walk on Tuesday night. The reigning Midwest League Player of the Week leads MiLB with a 1.024 slugging percentage and a 1.569 OPS during the month of May.

- OF Aaron Walton extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI single on Tuesday night. The 66th overall pick of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Arizona is batting .381 (16-for-42) with 14 runs, three doubles, four home runs, nine RBI, and a 1.218 OPS during this span.

- LHP Rafe Schlesinger logged his first career pro quality start on Tuesday night. The 2024 fourth-round pick out of Miami (FL) is the first Captains pitcher to record a quality start since LHP Caden Favors on Sept. 5, 2025 versus Great Lakes.







Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2026

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