Timber Rattlers Hit Four Homers, Beat Loons 6-4 in Series Opener in Front of 6,842

Published on May 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (21-16) blasted four home runs in a 6-4 win over the Great Lakes Loons (25-14) on a sunny 77-degree Tuesday School Kids Day game at Dow Diamond. 6842 fans were in attendance, the second largest crowd ever for a Loons home game.

- Loons' starter Sterling Patick struck out four in his first three innings. The Timber Rattlers tallied four runs over the next two innings. The top of the fourth inning saw two runs and four hits with RBI knocks from Eric Bitonti and Daniel Dickinson. In the fifth, Braylon Payne and Andrew Fischer each blasted solo shots. Fischer's went 441 feet to right center field, his league-leading eleventh of 2026.

- Timber Rattlers starter Wande Torres struck out six over six scoreless innings. Torres faced the minimum in the four of his six innings.

- The Loons down 5-0 in the eighth pulled within one, facing Quinton Low and Yerlin Rodriguez. Nico Perez, Eduardo Quintero and Chuck Davalan walked consecutively to load the bases and oust Low. Emil Morales in his High-A debut, poked a ball right of the mound that was gloved by Rodriguez and thrown into right field to score two.

- After Jose Meza walked, Eduardo Guerrero sliced a 3-2 pitch into left field to make it 5-3 Wisconsin. Samuel Munoz next-up grounded a ball up the middle that was stopped on a dive by the shortstop but made it a one-run deficit. Rodriguez would strikeout the next two.

- Isaac Ayon debuted for the Loons this afternoon. The right-hander pitched four innings and struck out four. He allowed three hits and two runs, including two solo shots. Pinch-hitter Luis Castillo rocked a solo homer to centerfield in the sixth inning and Payne powered his second home run of the day in the ninth.

- In the ninth, Eduardo Quintero reached for a third time with a seven-pitch walk. Chuck Davalan bulleted a 108-mph single to centerfield, to put two on. A 2-5 fielder's choice and a fourth strikeout by Rodriguez closed the game.

Rounding Things Out

Eduardo Guerrero notched his fourth multi-hit game in May. The 21-year-old has three in his last six games.

Up Next

The Loons and Timber Rattlers will play night games the next four days. Tomorrow Wednesday, May 20th will have a first pitch time of 6:05 p.m. ET. Wednesday's game is a Hometown Heroes night presented by Meijer. Also, there is a Classic Car Show with collection of stunning classic cars in the outfield parking lot.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2026

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