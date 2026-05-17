Loons Pitching K's 15 and Shutout Whitecaps, Win Fifth Straight

Published on May 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (25-13) pitching struck out 15 West Michigan Whitecaps (13-26) in a 4-0 win on a sunny 69-degree Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond. Great Lakes won five of six this week against West Michigan.

- Brooks Auger and Jacob Frost combined for 13 of the Loons 15 strikeouts. Auger in his four innings punched out six. The right-hander struck out the side in the first. After two quick outs in the fifth, Frost, walked two and hit a batter. He struck West Michigan's Ricardo Hurtado in a seven-pitch battle to close the fifth. The left-hander retired seven of the next eight Whitecaps.

- Jose Meza had two of the five Loons hits. He started the scoring with a opposite field wall-scrapper solo shot in the fourth. Meza mashed his fourth home run of the season.

- Chuck Davalan and Jose Meza had back-to-back singles to start the eighth. Eduardo Guerrero walked to load the bases. A Samuel Munoz groundout pushed across a run. With two outs, Jose Izarra delivered with a rope two-run double up the left field line. Izarra in back-to-back games has smacked a two-out RBI hit.

- Nicolas Cruz earned the save, collecting the final four outs. The right-hander started and finished the ninth with a strikeout.

Rounding Things Out

Jacob Frost earned the winning decision and has six wins in 2026. He now leads the Midwest League in wins.

Up Next

After an off-day, the Loons continue their homestand with a 11:05 am first pitch on Tuesday, May 19th. It is a School Kids Day presented by Central Michigan University. Great Lakes plays the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers High-A).

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 17, 2026

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