Faile Collects 4 Hits, Raises Average to .400 as Dragons Edge Captains 8-7 on Sunday

Published on May 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Dayton's Yerlin Confidan delivered a tie-breaking RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning and John Michael Faile collected four hits as the Dragons edged the Lake County Captains 8-7 in the last game of a six-game series on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons won the last two games of the series to earn a split of the set.

A crowd of 7,593 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Recap: For the second straight day, the Dragons had a big first inning to take an early lead. Trailing 1-0 after a home run by Lake County's Aaron Walton in the top of the first, Dayton's Carlos Sanchez belted an opposite field home run to start the inning and tie the game. After two walks sandwiched around a single by John Michael Faile loaded the bases, Yerlin Confidan delivered a sacrifice fly to bring in the second run of the inning, and Alfredo Alcantara singled to center to bring in one more and give the Dragons a 3-1 lead.

The Captains got a solo homer from Luke Hill in the top of the second, but the Dragons responded with two more runs in the bottom of the same inning. Victor Acosta lined a single to right to start the inning and Sanchez also singled to move Acosta to second. One batter later, Faile delivered a single to center to drive in two and give Dayton a 5-2 lead. The Dragons added another run in the fourth on back-to-back ground rule doubles by Faile and Carter Graham to make it 6-2.

Lake County enjoyed a big inning in the sixth, scoring four runs to tie the game. Dragons reliever Victor Diaz issued three straight bases loaded walks in the inning as the Captains evened the score at 6-6.

The Dragons regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Sanchez singled to left, went to second on a wild pitch, and scored on Faile's single to center to put Dayton in front, 7-6. Lake County scored once in the seventh to tie the game again at 7-7.

In the bottom of the eighth inning with the score still tied, Kien Vu opened the frame for Dayton with a base hit to center. Faile grounded into a fielder's choice with Vu forced at second. Faile stole second and with two outs, Confidan lined a single to right, just beyond the reach of the Lake County second baseman, to drive in Faile and give the Dragons an 8-7 lead.

Lake County's Dean Curley opened the ninth inning with a double to left field against Dragons reliever Cody Adcock. But Adcock struck out Walton and got Nolan Schubart to fly out to left. After Hill drew a two-out walk, Bennett Thompson hit a slow bouncer up the first base line. Adcock got to the ball in time to make the play, but he slipped on the grass as the reached out to snag it, and the ball bounced off his glove for an error to load the bases. Adcock then got Jeffrey Mercedes to fly out to deep right field to end the game.

The Dragons finished with 13 hits. Faile was 4 for 5 to raise his batting average on the year to .400 in a part-time role. He scored three runs and drove in three. Sanchez had three hits including a home run. Carter Graham had two hits including a double and drove in a run. Confidan's eighth inning RBI single extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games, tied for the second longest hitting streak of the year by a Dayton player.

Dayton starting pitcher Beau Blanchard worked the first five and one-third innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Three of the five runs against Blanchard came in the sixth inning.

Adcock (2-0) earned the win, going two and one-third scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

With the home run by Sanchez, the Dragons extended their streak to 13 consecutive games with at least one homer, their longest streak since 2008.

With the win, the Dragons remained three and one-half games behind first place Great Lakes, who defeated West Michigan as the Whitecaps suffered their 19th loss in their last 20 games.

Up Next: The Dragons (22-17) do not play on Monday. They will travel to Fort Wayne, Indiana to open a six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-20) on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm. Ovis Portes will start for the Dragons.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 26 when the Dragons host the Great Lakes Loons. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 17, 2026

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