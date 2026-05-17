Sanchez Collects Three Hits, Duno Blasts Long Home Run in Dragons 8-5 Win on Saturday

Published on May 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Carlos Sanchez had three hits and scored two runs to lead the Dayton Dragons to an 8-5 victory over Lake County Captains on Saturday night. The Captains have won three of the first four games in the six-game series.

A crowd of 8,081 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Recap: The Dragons got off to a great start, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning. The first four Dayton batters of the night drew walks against Lake County starting pitcher Jackson Humphries including a bases loaded free pass to Carter Graham to force in the first run. After Graham's walk, Yerlin Confidan drilled a two-run double high off the left-center field fence that narrowly missed leaving the park for a grand slam. Esmith Pineda's run-scoring ground out brought in the fourth run of the inning.

In the second inning, Dayton's Alfredo Duno launched a monstrous home run to left field that gave the Dragons a 5-0 lead. The homer was Duno's sixth of the year and extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games, one short of the team's season high of 11 by Carlos Sanchez.

Lake County responded with three runs in the top of the fourth inning to pull the Captains to within two runs at 5-3.

Dayton again led by three runs after adding one in the fifth when Carlos Sanchez doubled to left field, went to third on a groundout, and scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-3.

Lake County picked up a run in the top of the sixth on a solo home run by Luke Hill, his eighth of the year and third of the series. But the Dragons got the run back in the bottom of the same inning on back-to-back doubles by Alfredo Alcantara and Esmith Pineda to extend their lead to 7-4.

Lake County threatened in the top of the seventh, putting runners at second and third with no outs, but Dragons reliever Graham Osman got back-to-back strikeouts and an inning-ending flyout to preserve the three-run lead.

Lake County pushed across a run with no one out in the top of the eighth and had the tying run on base. Osman got another strikeout for the first out of the inning and was replaced by Trent Hodgdon, who got a soft line out for the second out. After a walk that loaded the bases, Hodgdon struck out Dean Curley to retire the side and hold the lead.

Dayton tacked on one more run on an error in the bottom of the eighth and Hodgdon pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out two in the process, for his first save.

Dayton starting pitcher Jose Montero, making his first appearance of the season with the Dragons after beginning the year with Double-A Chattanooga, worked the first four innings, allowing three runs on three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. All three hits and all three runs against Montero came in his final inning, the fourth.

Stephen Quigley (3-1) replaced Montero to start the fifth and worked two innings, allowing one run on two hits with a walk and a strikeout.

The Dragons had 10 hits in the game including three by Carlos Sanchez. Esmith Pineda had two hits and two RBI.

With the win, the Dragons remained three and one-half games behind first place Great Lakes, who handed West Michigan their 18th loss in their last 19 games.

Up Next: The Dragons (21-17) host the Captains (18-19) again on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Sunday's game will be the finale of the six-game series. Beau Blanchard (3-3, 5.01) will start for the Dragons. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: The Dragons game on Sunday will be televised live in the Dayton market on the Dayton CW (Channel 23; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2026

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