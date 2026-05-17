TinCaps' Late Rally Not Enough in Saturday Night Loss

Published on May 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped its Saturday night matchup to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins affiliate), 7-4, at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Cedar Rapids (21-17) struck first with a pair of runs in the first, second, and fourth innings. In his first week at the High-A level, Yasser Mercedes roped a two-run double in the first to open the scoring in the first inning.

Kernels catcher Eduardo Tait (No. 49 MLB prospect/No. 3 Twins prospect) ended 2-for-4 with three RBI. Following a two-run single in the fourth, Tait lined an RBI single off the wall in the sixth, feet away from a home run.

The 'Caps (18-20) got on the board with another home run by Rosman Verdugo. The TinCaps 21-year-old launched a two-run shot to left field in the sixth inning. Verdugo's seventh of the year ties him for the team lead, while his 21st of his TinCaps tenure ties him with Fernando Tatis Jr. for sixth all-time in career home runs.

Fort Wayne threatened in the ninth, scoring a pair of runs on four singles. Lamar King Jr. (No. 14 Padres prospect) brought home the first with an infield single, extending his on-base streak to 27 games. It is the longest streak by a TinCap since Tirso Ornelas reached in 27-straight in 2018.

Right fielder Kavares Tears then lined an RBI single off the back of Kernels reliever Eston Stull, bringing up the tying man to the plate. Jack Costello came in to pinch-hit for Kasen Wells, but couldn't come through. Right-hander Cole Peschl relieved Stull and induced a groundout to short to end the game.

Next Game: Sunday, May 17 @ Cedar Rapids (2:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jamie Hitt

- Kernels Probable Starter: RHP Miguelangel Boadas

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2026

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