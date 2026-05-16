Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM vs. Lake County)

Published on May 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, May 16, 2026 l Game # 38

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Lake County Captains (18-18) at Dayton Dragons (20-17)

LH Jackson Humphries (0-3, 3.86) vs. RH Jose Montero (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 20-17, second place in MWL East Division, 3 1/2 games behind first place Great Lakes.

Last Game: Friday: Lake County 6, Dayton 4. Jace LaViolette's two-run double in the top of the ninth inning broke a 4-4 tie. The bottom of the ninth featured four ejections including two Lake County pitchers on back-to-back pitches before the Captains held on. Alfredo Alcantara had an early two-run home run for Dayton while Yerlin Confidan had an eighth inning game-tying homer.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

Home Run Data: The Dragons have hit home runs in 11 straight games for the first time since May 24-June 4, 2017 when they homered in 12 straight games...The Dragons have hit 30 home runs in their last 21 games after hitting five in their first 16 games. Since the start of the last road trip on April 28, the Dragons lead the MWL lead in home runs (25) and extra base hits with 58 while batting .276, and their team slugging percentage of .476 is tied for the league lead. The Dragons are batting .278 vs. right-handed pitchers. They are hitting .214 vs. left-handed pitchers.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Alfredo Duno has hit safely in 9 straight games (.455, 15 for 33, 3 HR, 3 2B, 6 RBI, 9 BB). This is the third longest hitting streak of 2026 by a Dayton player.

Yerlin Confidan in his last 19 G is batting .357 (25 for 70) with 3 HR, 7 2B, 14 RBI. He has an 8-G hitting streak (.394) and has started 27 straight games.

John Michael Faile in his last 9 G is hitting .400 (14 for 35) with 1 HR, 2 2B, and only 3 SO.

Alfredo Alcantara in the month of May (12 G) is batting .319 (15 for 47) with 3 HR and 7 RBI. He has hit HRs in each of his last 2 G.

Kien Vu has hit 4 HR in his last 8 G, hitting safely in all 8 (.242). Vu in his last 19 G has 6 HR, 3 2B, 1 3B, 16 RBI, 14 R, 4 SB.

-- In the month of May, Alfredo Duno leads the MWL in batting average (.405) and ranks third in slugging (.730) and OPS (1.252)...Also in May, Yerlin Confidan leads the MWL in hits (19) and doubles (6) while ranking eighth in slugging (.654) and ninth in batting average (.365).

--Nestor Lorant has been named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for May 4-10 after tossing seven scoreless innings in his only appearance on May 8 at West Michigan. Lorant was also selected as the Dragons Pitcher of the Week for the week, the third straight week he has earned that honor. Lorant had a scoreless streak of 23.2 innings come to an end in the fifth inning Thursday.

--Alfredo Duno was the Dragons Batter of the Week for 4/4-4/10. He batted .526 (10 for 19) with 1 HR and a 1.414 OPS. On the two-week road trip, Duno batted .400 with 2 HR.

--Brody Jessee has not allowed a run in his last 4 G: (6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO, 2 Sv).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, May 17 (1:05 pm): Lake County RH Jogly Garcia (1-1, 7.00) at Dayton RH Beau Blanchard (3-3, 5.01) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2026

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