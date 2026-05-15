Dragons Blast 4 Home Runs, Top Captains 8-4

Published on May 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Dayton's Carter Graham blasted a three-run home run that gave the Dragons the lead in the sixth inning and they went on to defeat the Lake County Captains 8-4 on Thursday night. The win was the Dragons seventh in their last nine games.

A crowd of 7,851 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons matched a season-high with four home runs in the game, giving them homers in 10 consecutive games for the first time since the 2017 season. With the win, the Dragons remained two and one-half games behind first place Great Lakes.

Game Recap:

Dayton's Kien Vu got the scoring started with a lead-off home run to right-center field in the bottom of the fourth inning, his team-leading sixth of the year. Later in the same inning, Alfredo Alcantara blasted a home run to left field with a runner aboard to extend the Dayton lead to 3-0.

View the home run by Vu here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2055076159289721277

View the home run by Alcantara here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2055078071204544895

But Lake County battled back. The Captains tied the game in the fifth inning on a three-run home run by Esteban Gonzalez. They added another run in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead.

The Dragons responded in the bottom of the sixth. John Michael Faile started the inning with a sharp single to left field and Yerlin Confidan followed with a hard single to right. The next batter, Carter Graham, blasted a long three-run home run to left field that gave the Dragons a 6-4 lead.

View the home run by Graham here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2055088407529869382

The Dragons added to their lead in the seventh when Carlos Sanchez doubled to deep right and Faile followed with a two-run home run to left field to make it 8-4.

View the home run by Faile here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2055092804674625548

Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant was sensational over the first fourth innings before losing his command later in the outing. Over the first four innings, Lorant struck out nine of the 13 batters he faced without allowing a hit. He left the game after working five and one-third innings, allowing just one hit but walking seven and surrendering four runs. He struck out 10. Lorant reached a professional career high in both strikeouts and walks.

Jimmy Romano replaced Lorant with the score tied and the bases loaded with one out in the sixth inning. He stranded two of the three runners. Romano (1-2) earned the win, going two and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and no runs with three strikeouts. Cody Adcock pitched a scoreless ninth inning, striking out three.

The Dragons finished the night with nine hits. Faile had three hits including the home run and lifted his batting average to .356. Yerlin Confidan had two hits and extended his hitting streak to seven straight games.

Faile spoke after the game: "The work I put in each and every day," he said. "I just trust that and go out there and play the game. Sticking with my approach at the plate, just being on time for the fastball and just letting everything take care of itself. "We're working hard. (The four home runs) means all our hard work is paying off. We have a lot of guys that can swing it. It's no surprise to this locker room in here."

Up Next: The Dragons (20-16) host the Captains (17-18) again on Friday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in the fourth game of a six-game series. Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 6.56) will start for Dayton against Lake County's LH Franklin Gómez (1-0, 1.95). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: Dragons games on Friday and Sunday will be televised live in the Dayton market on the Dayton CW (Channel 23; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2026

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