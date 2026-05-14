Sky Carp Even Series with 6-4 Victory

Published on May 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







The Sky Carp learned the value of a hot start in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Peoria Chiefs.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning in a 7-1 loss to the Chiefs Tuesday, the Sky Carp formed a two-out rally that evolved into a four-run first inning. It was a lead they wouldn't give up, although they did have to hold off a spirited comeback by the Chiefs.

It was Education Day at ABC Supply Stadium, and 1,678 fans filled the park. Juan Matheus gave the attendees something to cheer about almost immediately, as he crushed a three-run homer to right field to give the Carp a 3-0 lead.

Later in the inning, Cam Clayton added to the advantage with an RBI triple later that inning to make it 4-0.

The two teams traded runs in the fourth inning, with the Sky Carp run coming on a two-out RBI double by Brandon Compton to make it 5-1.

The Chiefs made things interesting, scoring three runs in the fifth inning against the combination of Carp starter Peyton Fosher and Mason Vinyard, cutting the lead to 5-4.

The Carp got an insurance run in the seventh, but thanks to the relief work of Jusin Storm (two innings) and Juan Reynoso, who pitched the ninth for his fourth save of the season, the Carp were able to even the series.

The two teams will meet again Thursday at 6:05 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2026

Sky Carp Even Series with 6-4 Victory - Beloit Sky Carp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.