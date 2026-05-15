Chiefs Bats Shut Down, Held to Three Hits by Beloit

Published on May 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







BELOIT, WI - The Chiefs offense failed to find its stride, as Beloit starter Eliazar Dishmey worked six innings of one run ball, handing Peoria a 5-2 loss on Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium. The Chiefs tallied just three hits in the contest.

First inning woes struck again, as Connor Caskenette blasted a two-run home run to put Beloit in the driver's seat in the opening frame.

Nate Dohm rebounded by facing the minimum in the second and eventually striking out five Sky Carp, tying a season high.

However, after an RBI single by Caskenette in the third, Cam Clayton delivered Beloit's second two-run homer of the game in the fourth inning, putting Peoria in a 5-0 hole.

Tre Richardson III finally broke through against Dishmey in the sixth, launching a solo home run, his first of the year, cutting the deficit to 5-1.

The Chiefs got the wheels turning again in the eighth as Won-Bin Cho extended his hit streak to six with a two-out RBI double, bringing Peoria within three.

The comeback was halted there, as Cho was stranded on second base and Holt Jones worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning for Beloit.

The Chiefs, who have now lost five of their last six games, will send Tanner Franklin to the mound on Friday, with first pitch set for 6:05 pm.

Peoria returns to Dozer Park to open a six-game set with Cedar Rapids on Tuesday at 11:05am. Tickets are available at PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2026

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