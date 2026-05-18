Homestand Highlights: Bluey Weekend, Fireworks, and Family Fun at Dozer Park May 19-24

Published on May 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Bluey headlines an exciting six-game homestand at Dozer Park this week as the Chiefs welcome the Cedar Rapids Kernels to town. The week also features Wands & Wizards Night, a piggy bank giveaway, fireworks and fan-favorite value nights.

Tickets for all six games are available at PeoriaChiefs.com or the Dozer Park box office.

TUESDAY, MAY 19 at 11:05am; Education Day; Wallet Friendly Wednesday, presented by Ollie's; Bark In The Park; Silver Sluggers.

Students from across Central Illinois visit Dozer Park for a morning of baseball and educational activities. Fans can also enjoy $2 hot dogs and $2 nachos (our usual Wednesday deal), while dogs are welcome throughout the ballpark for Bark in the Park. Silver Slugger members can redeem a Tuesday voucher or exchange unused tickets later this season for $5.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20 at 6:35pm; Taco Tuesday; Bark In The Park.

Get your taste buds ready for $2 tacos (our usual Tuesday deal) while enjoying the game with your four-legged companion.

THURSDAY, MAY 21 at 6:35pm; Bucks For Brews; Bark In The Park.

Get ready for the weekend with discounted beverages, including $2 draft beers, $2 sodas, and $4 craft beers. Thursday also marks the final Bark in the Park of the week, giving fans one last chance to bring their dogs to the ballpark. College students can also purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

FRIDAY, MAY 22 at 6:35pm; Family Fridays presented by Firehouse Pizza & Pub; Wands & Wizards; Piggy Bank Giveaway presented by Nest Egg Wealth Management.

The annual Wands & Wizards Night returns to Dozer Park with magical-themed entertainment throughout the evening. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a Piggy Bank Giveaway, courtesy of Nest Egg Wealth Management. Family savings return with a special offer of four tickets and two small pizza coupons to Firehouse Pizza & Pub for just $50.

SATURDAY, MAY 23 at 6:35pm; Bluey; Postgame Fireworks presented by CEFCU

One of the most anticipated weekends of the season begins Saturday as Bluey visits Dozer Park. Meet Bluey during the game by purchasing the official Bluey Package, which includes a photo opportunity with Bluey and game ticket. Stick around after the contest for Postgame Fireworks lighting up the skyline at Dozer Park, courtesy of CEFCU.

SUNDAY, MAY 24 at 6:35pm; Bluey; Postgame Fireworks; Grand Slam Sunday presented by OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.

Enjoy a special edition of Chiefs baseball, Sunday night style! Ahead of the Memorial Day Holiday on Monday, enjoy a rare Sunday night game at Dozer Park. Bluey returns for a second straight day in the series finale, with limited availability remaining for the official Bluey Package that includes a game ticket and photo opportunity. Fans can also enjoy postgame fireworks and $5 kids tickets as part of Grand Slam Sunday.

Fans can purchase tickets for this homestand, including the official Bluey Package, and all 2026 Chiefs home games by visiting

PeoriaChiefs.com or the Dozer Park box office.







Midwest League Stories from May 18, 2026

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