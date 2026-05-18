Captains' Luke Hill Named Midwest League Player of the Week

Published on May 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - On Monday, May 18, Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced that Lake County Captains INF Luke Hill, MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Guardians prospect, has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of May 11-May 17.

The 22-year-old had an extraordinary showing at the plate in a road series against the Dayton Dragons this past week, helping guide the Captains to a series split for the six-game set.

Hill reached base in all six of Lake County's games at Dayton, hitting safely in five of them. For the week of May 11-17, the right-handed hitter led MiLB with a 1.250 slugging percentage and a 1.880 OPS. He also led the Midwest League with 25 total bases (tied for second in MiLB), four home runs (tied for second in MiLB), and 11 RBI (tied for Midwest League lead, tied for third in MiLB) during this span.

Additionally, Hill ranked top-five in the Midwest League with 10 runs (second), a .630 on-base percentage (third), a .500 batting average (tied for third), seven walks (tied for third), 10 hits (tied for fourth), and three doubles (tied for fourth) during the week of May 11-17.

Hill made Captains history in Lake County's 16-6 win over Dayton on Wednesday, May 13, going 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and five RBI. He became just the fifth Captain with at least four hits, two home runs, and five RBI in a game since at least 2005.

Hill has been one of the hottest hitters in Minor League Baseball during the month of May, leading MiLB with a 1.051 slugging percentage and a 1.600 OPS in 12 games played. He also ranks tied for third in MiLB with seven home runs and fifth with a .549 on-base percentage so far this month.

Hill was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Ole Miss. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native is the first Lake County hitter to be named the Midwest League Player of the Week since OF Alfonsin Rosario, who earned the honor for the week of June 30-July 6, 2025.

The Captains will begin a six-game home series versus the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday, May 19. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. The Captains will host Community Champions Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will celebrate National Police Week. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from May 18, 2026

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