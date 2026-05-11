Captains Fall to Loons 7-4 in Series Finale, Conclude 11-Game Homestand

Published on May 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the finale of a five-game series, the Lake County Captains (15-17) fell to the Great Lakes Loons (20-12) by a final score of 7-4 on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The Captains could not overcome an early deficit, leaving 14 runners on base and batting 3-for-12 (.250) with runners in scoring position over the course of the contest.

Great Lakes got on the board first to begin the third inning, scoring two runs in the frame on a balk and a bases-loaded walk allowed by Lake County LHP Jackson Humphries (L, 0-3), MLB Pipeline's No. 27 Guardians prospect.

Humphries suffered the loss for the Captains, allowing two runs (both unearned) on one hit, striking out six and walking three. The portsider retired the first six batters he faced, striking out five of them.

C Bennett Thompson began the scoring for Lake County in the fourth, driving in 1B Nolan Schubart, MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Guardians prospect, cutting the Captains' deficit in half. This marked the closest Lake County would get to the Loons' lead in the ballgame.

Great Lakes would blow the game open in the fifth inning, as RF Jose Meza drove in a pair with a two-run double before an error by Captains 3B Luke Hill, MLB Pipeline 's No. 30 Guardians prospect, allowed two more runs to score, extending the visitors' lead to 6-1.

The Loons tacked on their final run of the game in the seventh frame, courtesy of another RBI double from Meza. This marked his fourth RBI of the day.

The Captains found the scoreboard again in the eighth inning, as a passed ball allowed Thompson to score.

Lake County continued its attempted comeback in the ninth, plating a pair on back-to-back RBI singles from Thompson and Hill, but ultimately fell short.

RHP Aidan Foeller (W, 1-0) earned the win for Great Lakes, allowing one unearned run on one hit, striking out four and walking three in three innings of relief.

After an off day on Monday, May 11, the Captains will begin a six-game road series against the Dayton Dragons. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for Tuesday night, May 12, at 7:05 p.m. from Day Air Ballpark in Dayton. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- C Bennett Thompson went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles on Sunday afternoon. The 2024 13th-round pick out of Oregon leads MiLB with a .521 on-base percentage through his first 23 games played this season.

- OF Ryan Cesarini hit a double in the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon. The 2024 14th-round pick out of Saint Joseph's has four doubles, four home runs, and 10 RBI over his last nine games.

- RHP Cam Schuelke pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief on Sunday afternoon. The 2024 19th-round pick out of Mississippi State owns a 0.68 ERA through his first 10 relief appearances this season (one earned run allowed in 14.1 innings pitched).

- The Captains now own a 7-9 all-time record on Mother's Day. Lake County is now 7-2 in home games on Mother's Day.

- The Captains went 4-7 during their 11-game homestand versus Beloit (2-4) and Great Lakes (2-3). Lake County's offense scored 58 runs on 73 hits during this span, while the Captains' pitching staff threw 109 strikeouts in 92 innings pitched.







Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2026

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