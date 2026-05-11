Kernels Bash Season-High Five Home Runs, Slug Past River Bandits 10-5

Published on May 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa - Cedar Rapids smashed a season-best five home runs Sunday afternoon, powering past Quad Cities 10-5, to earn a series victory.

After two home runs muscled the Kernels to a win on Saturday, Cedar Rapids went back to the long ball to begin Sunday. With one out in the top of the second, Rayne Doncon launched a home run to left to put the Kernels on top 1-0. The next batter, Jay Thomason, followed suit with a jolt to right, as Cedar Rapids went back-to-back for the first time this year to take a 2-0 lead.

Cedar Rapids added on in the third. A Brandon Winokur walk and a Miguel Briceno single put two on for Jaime Ferrer, who belted a three-run homer left, his third home run in as many games and his league-best ninth home run of the year to extend the lead to 5-0.

On the mound, Dasan Hill was cruising. Hill did not allow a run in 3.2 innings with seven strikeouts.

With Hill out of the game, Quad Cities got on the board in the fifth. A single and a walk put two on for Ramon Ramirez, who connected on his third home run of the series, a three-run shot to bring the River Bandits within two at 5-3. The next batter, Luke Pelzer, doubled, moved to third on a groundout and scored on an Austin Charles sacrifice fly to make it 5-4.

The River Bandits pulled even in the sixth. Erick Torres doubled to begin the inning, and after a Tyriq Kemp single moved him to third, he scored on a Blake Mitchell sac fly to tie the game at 5-5.

The Kernels took the lead back in the seventh. With two outs, Marek Houston was hit by a pitch, extending the inning to Winokur, who drove a two-run home run to right to lift Cedar Rapids back ahead 7-5.

Doncon struck again to add insurance in the eighth. Walks from Ferrer and Jacob McCombs put two runners on for the third baseman, who blasted his second home run of the day, a three-run shot to left to grow the edge to 10-5.

Michael Ross took it from there. Out of the bullpen, Ross tossed three scoreless innings to lock down the 10-5 win and secure the 4-2 series victory at Quad Cities.

The win improves the Kernels to 18-15 on the season and to 10-2 in their last 12. Cedar Rapids returns home to open a six-game series against Fort Wayne beginning Tuesday at 6:35. Both starters in game one are TBD.







Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2026

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