TinCaps Game Information: May 10 vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins Affiliate)

Published on May 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-16) vs. Beloit Sky Carp (13-18)

Sunday, May 10 | Parkview Field | 1:05 PM | Game 33 of 132

LHP Jamie Hitt (0-1, 13.2 IP, 5.27 ERA) vs. RHP Aiden May (2-0, 19.0 IP, 4.26 ERA)

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GOING ON A RUN: The Fort Wayne TinCaps have won 9 of 10 games for the first time since 2015. After a 6-game winning streak wrapped up on Wednesday, the 'Caps have won three in a row and have won their second consecutive series. Fort Wayne last won 9 of 10 when it won 12 of 13, including a franchise-best 10-game winning streak from Aug. 8 to Aug. 22, 2015. In this current stretch, the offense is slashing .263/.370/.419 with a .789 OPS, 10 home runs, and 45 RBI. The pitching staff ranks 2nd in the league in ERA (2.83), 3rd in WHIP (1.30), and 1st in saves (6) dating back to Wednesday, April 29.

SLAMMING THE DOOR SHUT: In its last 10 games dating to Wednesday, April 29, the Fort Wayne bullpen leads Minor League Baseball with a 7-0 record, 6 saves, a 1.89 ERA, and a .139 BAA. The 'Caps stable has struck out 28.2% of batters faced (3rd in Midwest League), allowing 10 earned runs across 47 2/3 innings. Right-hander Clay Edmondson collected his Minor League Baseball-leading 7th save of the season on Saturday, his second at home. He is the third-fastest TinCap (2009-present) to reach the 7-save mark, behind Brad Brach (2009) and Kevin Quackenbush (2011), each of whom did it across their first 10 outings. The sidewinder's ERA sits at 0.63 in 12 outings this season, having struck out 21 of 55 batters faced (38.1%).

LEADING THE WAY: The TinCaps pitching staff pieced together another gem on Saturday. They have allowed 6 runs in 5 games this week, and they tossed their second shutout of the series and third of the season on Friday. As a unit, they lead the Midwest League this week with a 1.32 ERA and have given up the fewest earned runs (6) and hits (24) among any pitching staff since Tuesday.

SWIPING HOME: Zach Evans' straight steal of home in the fifth inning Friday night is the first TinCaps straight steal of home in Parkview Field history. It is the third straight steal of home in franchise history, with data dating back to 2005.

The other two instances:

May 25, 2017: Fernando Tatis Jr. @ Bowling Green vs. RHP Pete Bayer (Top 5, 1 out, Before First Pitch)

Tatis Jr. has one other straight steal of home on August 16, 2023, against the Orioles, which was the ninth and most recent in Padres franchise history

April 16, 2013: Corey Adamson @ South Bend vs. LHP Cody Wheeler (Top 5, 1 out, Before First Pitch)

Adamson was a month removed from playing for Team Australia for the World Baseball Classic

CHANGING THINGS UP: TinCaps left-hander Jamie Hitt is making his first Sunday start of the season. The southpaw took home Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors following his last start at Parkview Field. Hitt struck out 8 of the 16 batters that he faced and did not allow a run in 5 IP against Wisconsin. The lefty garnered 11 swings and misses, good for 34.5%. The 8 strikeouts are a pro-high and the most he has thrown since February 18, 2024, when he tossed 10 against Nebraska while at the University of Oklahoma. The TinCaps have won Hitt's last 2 starts entering Sunday.

KASH THAT CHECK: TinCaps starter Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect) allowed one hit and struck out three over five scoreless innings Friday night, earning his second win. Both wins for Mayfield have come in 1-0 affairs. The 25th overall pick in 2024 has not allowed a run in four of his six starts this season. Among arms with as many innings pitched. Mayfield leads the Midwest League in BAA (.107) and WHIP (0.85), and ranks 3rd in ERA (1.82).

#260TOTHESHOW: 2023 TinCap left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling made his major league debut for the Miami Marlins last night, starting against the Washington Nationals. The southpaw tossed 5.0 frames in his debut after posting a 3-1 record with a 1.86 ERA in 6 starts with Triple-A Jacksonville to begin 2026. The 39th overall pick in 2022 made 7 starts for Fort Wayne, posting a 4-2 record with a 2.34 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 34.2 IP. Snelling is set to become the 237th former player in Fort Wayne franchise history to make their MLB debut, and the second this season. The Marlins acquired Snelling on July 30, 2024, via trade. He is the third former TinCap from the deal to make his MLB debut, including Graham Pauley and Adam Mazur.

WATERING THE WELL: Fort Wayne center fielder Kasen Wells recorded his second two-hit game of the series on Saturday. His 4th double of the campaign got Fort Wayne on the board in the 5th, and he later came around to score the eventual game-winning run. Wells has 6 multi-hit games this season and is 2nd on the team in walks with 18.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans gave the 'Caps the lead for good on Saturday with his RBI base hit in the 5th inning. Evans is responsible for 8 of the TinCaps 14 runs this series. The 2024 9th round pick of the Padres blasted his first High-A home run in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader after an RBI double two innings prior. He then drove in Thursday's game-winning runs with a two-run single in the eighth. Evans has driven in six of the 14 'Caps runs and has reached base safely in 8 of his last 9 games, raising his average 68 points.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne right fielder Jake Cunningham has a hit in 6 of his last 7 games, going 8-for-22 (.364) with 6 RBI in May. The outfielder has reached base safely in his last 14 games and has 3 multi-RBI showings since the calendar flipped. Cunningham leads the team in seven offensive categories through the first 30 games of the season and is 3rd in the Midwest League in AVG (.330), 2nd in SLG (.614), and 4th in OPS (1.020).

COSTELLO CRUSHING: TinCaps first baseman Jack Costello reached base in 2 of his 4 plate appearances yesterday and picked up his 3rd double of 2026 in the 6th frame. Costello now has a hit in 12 of his last 13 games and is 13-for-42 (.310) in that stretch with 9 RBI. The 24-year-old homered in back-to-back games last week against South Bend and has 14 in his TinCap career.

THE KING HAS ARRIVED: TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. went 3-for-4 Saturday with three singles and two stolen bases, putting together his 4th game with 3+ hits this season. He has recorded a walk in 7 of his last 9 games and leads the team with 19. The No. 15 Padres prospect has reached base in 22-straight games, passing Alex McCoy (No. 20 Padres prospect) for the longest streak this season. The last time a TinCap reached in 22-straight was Nathan Martorella in 2023. A 'Cap hasn't reached in 23-straight since Agustin Ruiz reached in 25-straight in 2021. After starting the season 2-for-28 at the dish in his first nine games, King Jr. is hitting .323 in 65 at-bats dating back to April 14.







Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2026

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