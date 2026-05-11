Duno Blasts Home Run as Dragons Win Again, Complete 6-Game Sweep at West Michigan

Published on May 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. - Alfredo Duno had three hits including a home run and Carlos Sanchez added four hits and an RBI as the Dayton Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 8-4 on Sunday afternoon. The win gave the Dragons a sweep of the six-game series in Grand Rapids, just the fourth sweep of a six-game set in Dragons history.

The Dragons completed their 13-game, two-city road trip with a record of 9-4. Their full-season record at the midpoint of the 66-game First Half season is 19-14, in second place in the Midwest League East Division, one and one-half games behind Great Lakes.

Game Recap: West Michigan took a 2-0 in the first inning on a two-run home run by Bryce Rainer, the Tigers first round draft pick in 2024. The Dragons responded with a run in the second on a run-scoring double by Esmith Pineda to make it 2-1. The Dragons tied the game in the third when Alfredo Duno walked, went to second on a wild pitch, and scored on Kien Vu's single to even the score at 2-2.

West Michigan scored one run in the fourth to regain the lead at 3-2, but the Dragons answered with a three-run sixth inning. Yerlin Confidan began the inning with a long double over the head of the center fielder. Peyton Stoval walked with one out, and Pineda followed with a single to center to drive in Confidan and tie the game. After Jack Moss walked, Carlos Sanchez singled to right field to drive in Stovall and give the Dragons a 4-3 lead. Duno then lined a hit to right to score Pineda and make it 5-3.

In the top of the eighth, Sanchez collected his fourth hit of the game, a single to center, and Duno followed with a home run to right, his third homer of the year, to extend the Dragons lead to 7-3.

West Michigan scored one run in the bottom of the eighth to make it 7-4, but Brody Jessee entered the game to get a strikeout with the bases loaded and end the inning, preventing West Michigan from closing the deficit.

Victor Acosta, who hit only one home run in 88 games with the Dragons in 2025, hit his second homer of the week in the top of the ninth to extend the Dragons lead to 8-4. Jessee pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth for his second save.

J.P. Ortiz (4-1) won his fourth straight start for the Dragons, working five innings and allowing three runs on four hits with four walks and six strikeouts.

The Dragons matched their season high with 14 hits. Sanchez had four to raise his batting average to .328. Duno had three hits including his home run. Pineda had two hits and two RBI.

Notes: Duno went 10 for 19 in the series, batting .526. For the full road trip, Duno was 16 for 40 (.400) with two home runs...West Michigan's loss was their 14th in a row, extending a club record.

Up Next: The Dragons (19-14) do not play on Monday. They will return home to Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Lake County Captains (15-17) at 7:05 pm. Beau Blanchard (3-2, 4.28) will start for the Dragons.

For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2026

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