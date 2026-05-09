Dragons Break 9th Inning Tie, Beat West Michigan for Fifth Straight Victory

Published on May 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. - The Dayton Dragons scored two runs in the ninth inning to break a 3-3 tie on the way to their fifth straight victory, a 5-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Saturday afternoon. The Dragons will try for a sweep of the six-game set on Sunday at 2:00 pm.

The Dragons are 8-4 on their 13-game, two-city road trip that will also conclude on Sunday.

Game Recap: The Dragons trailed West Michigan 3-2 through five innings when Yerlin Confidan opened the sixth with a home run to right field to tie the game. The homer was Confidan's second of the season and gave the Dragons at least one home run in six straight games for the first time since June of 2025.

West Michigan threatened to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Dragons reliever Cody Adcock issued three walks in the inning as the Whitecaps loaded the bases with only one out. But Adcock got an inning-ending double play, a ground ball to third baseman Johnny Ascanio, who threw home to get the force out on the lead runner, and catcher Alfredo Duno threw to first base to complete the double play.

In the top of the ninth inning, Esmith Pineda drew a one out walk to get the rally started. Carlos Sanchez followed with a double to the right field fence to move Pineda to third base. Pineda scored on a wild pitch that moved Sanchez to third, and Sanchez scored on a looping single to short center field by Kien Vu to give Dayton a 5-3 lead.

Adcock struck out all three batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth to close out the Dragons win.

The Dragons took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when Sanchez doubled to start the game, Alfredo Duno lined a hard single to move him to third, and Carter Graham singled to drive in the first run. Duno eventually scored on an infield single by Alfredo Alcantara to make it 2-0. West Michigan scored one in the second and two more in the third to take a 3-2 lead.

Dragons starting pitcher Reynardo Cruz worked five innings, allowing three runs on five hits with one walk and a season-high eight strikeouts. Victor Diaz replaced Cruz to start the sixth and combined with Adcock to work four scoreless innings to close out the game.

The Dragons had nine hits including two each by Sanchez and Graham.

Notes: The Dragons began the day only two games behind first place Great Lakes and would cut the deficit to a single game with a Loons loss to Lake County on Saturday night...Diaz has not allowed an earned run in his last seven appearances covering 12.2 innings...The Dragons collected four extra base hits in the game to give them 42 on the road trip in 12 games, most in the Midwest League since the Dragons began the trip on April 28...West Michigan's loss was their 13th in a row, breaking a Whitecaps club record set in 2011. West Michigan won the Midwest League title in 2025 when they also had the league's best regular season record.

Up Next: The Dragons (18-14) conclude their long 13-game road trip with the final game of the six-game series at West Michigan against the Whitecaps (12-18) on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 pm. J.P. Ortiz (3-1, 5.11) will start for the Dragons.

The next Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 12 against the Lake County Captains at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 9, 2026

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