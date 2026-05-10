De Andrade, Ferrer Muscle Kernels Past River Bandits 6-3

Published on May 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa - Danny De Andrade launched a three-run home run, and Jaime Ferrer crushed his second two-run shot in as many games to lift Cedar Rapids over Quad Cities 6-3 Saturday night.

Quad Cities got on the board first. In the bottom of the first inning, Ramon Ramirez tripled in front of Luke Pelzer, who belted a two-run shot to right to put the River Bandits in front 1-0.

But those were the only two runs allowed by Kernels starter Eli Jones. The right-hander finished off his night with four scoreless innings, striking out six to earn his second win of the season.

With the River Bandits offense quieted, Cedar Rapids took the lead in the top of the third. Singles from Brandon Winokur and Eduardo Tait, followed by a Khadim Diaw walk, loaded the bases with no one out. The next batter, Jaime Ferrer, opened the scoring with an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 2-1. With runners on second and third, Danny De Andrade blasted a three-run home run to left to jump the Kernels ahead 4-2.

Quad Cities got a run back in the sixth. With two outs, Ramirez connected on a solo homer to left field to lessen the deficit to 4-3.

That was the closest the River Bandits would get. Nolan Santos allowed just the one run in three innings of work, and behind him, Eston Stull closed the game with his second save of the year with a scoreless ninth.

For the second straight game, Ferrer added some insurance. A Diaw walk began the top of the eighth inning. A batter later, Ferrer destroyed a two-run home run to extend the Cedar Rapids lead to 6-3, the score that would be the final.

The win improves the Kernels to 17-15 on the season and to 3-2 in the series against Quad Cities. Cedar Rapids goes for a series win in the finale Sunday afternoon at 1:00. Dasan Hill gets the start opposite Aiden Jimenez.







Midwest League Stories from May 9, 2026

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