TinCaps Win Ninth of Their Last 10 Games for the First Time Since 2015

Published on May 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps kept the good times rolling on Saturday night in their 3-1 win against the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate).

Fort Wayne (16-16) has won 9 of its last 10 for the first time since they won 12 of 13, including a franchise-best 10-game winning streak from Aug. 8 to Aug. 22, 2015.

Second baseman Zach Evans and catcher Lamar King Jr. (No. 15 Padres prospect) led the charge for Fort Wayne. Evans drove in his sixth run of the series in the fifth inning on a base hit to give the TinCaps the lead for good. King Jr. collected his fourth game of three or more hits in 2026 and added two more stolen bases to his team-leading total of eight.

Right-hander Clay Edmondson picked up his seventh save of the season, leading all of Minor League Baseball. He is the third-fastest TinCap to reach seven saves, behind Brad Brach and Kevin Quackenbush, who both spent over five seasons in the Major Leagues. Since last Wednesday, the TinCap bullpen has a 7-0 record (1st in pro baseball), a 1.89 ERA (1st in MiLB), 6 SV (T-1st in pro baseball), and a .139 BAA (1st in MiLB).

Beloit (13-18) got its fourth start of five innings or longer of the week from right-hander Liomar Martinez. The 20-year-old punched out seven in five frames and has done so in consecutive starts. Third baseman Cam Clayton reached in all four of his plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles.

Next Game: Sunday, May 10 vs. Beloit (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jamie Hitt

- Sky Carp Probable Starter: RHP Aidan May (No. 27 Marlins prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 9, 2026

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