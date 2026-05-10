Dinges Delivers a Wisconsin Win with Late Home Run

Published on May 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







PEORIA, IL - Marco Dinges drove in four runs for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday night at Dozer Park against the Peoria Chiefs. His two-out, three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning capped a five-run rally for the Rattlers to send them to a 7-5 victory over the Chiefs.

Peoria (14-17) had the lead two batters into the bottom of the first inning. Tai Peete doubled to start the frame. Rainiel Rodriguez drove in Peete with a bloop single to right for the 1-0 advantage.

Wisconsin (18-12) tied the game in the third. Luiyin Alastre singled with one out. Braylon Payne doubled to send Alastre to third. Dinges knocked in Alastre with a grounder to second.

The Chiefs went back in front in the bottom of the third. Tre Richardson reached on a bunt single as the lead-off batter and stole second as Wisconsin pitcher Ethan Dorchies struck out Rodriguez for the second out. Jes ús Báez lined the next pitch to left for an RBI single to score Richardson.

Dorchies retired eight batters in a row from third inning through the first batter of the sixth. That streak ended when he hit Cade McGee with one out in the sixth. A single by Jesús Suárez put two runners on base for the Chiefs. Then, Won-Bin Cho hit the next pitch off the batter's eye above the wall in center for a 5-1 lead.

The Rattlers responded in the top of the sixth. Daniel Dickinson drew a lead-off walk against reliever Gerardo Salas. Luis Castillo lined a homer to left, his second home run of the season, to pull Wisconsin to within two runs. David Garcia and Alastre both singled with one out to set the stage for Dinges, who stepped to the plate with two outs.

Dinges jumped on the first pitch from Salas and hit a towering drive to right that easily cleared the fence for a three-run blast and a 6-5 Wisconsin lead. The homer was the fifth of the season for Dinges. It was his first since April 26.

Alastre added an insurance run in the top of the eighth when he drew a bases-loaded walk. Not that the Wisconsin bullpen needed an insurance run.

Quinton Low, who got the final out of the bottom of the sixth, pitched a perfect seventh and a perfect eighth. Yerlin Rodriguez, in his first save opportunity of the season, struck out the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to close out the game.

The series finale is set for Sunday afternoon at Dozer Park. Jason Woodward (0-0, 2.18) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. The Chiefs have named Leonel Sequera (2-2, 5.86) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 2:05pm. The radio broadcast starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame show at 1:45pm on News Talk 93.9 and 1490AM WOSH and internet audio. The game is also available on Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 001 000 510 - 7 9 0

PEO 101 003 000 - 5 8 0

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Luis Castillo (2nd, 1 on in 7th inning off Gerardo Salas, 0 out)

Marco Dinges (5th, 2 on in in 7th inning off Gerardo Salas, 2 out)

PEO:

Won-Bin Cho (3rd, 2 on in 6th inning off Ethan Dorchies, 1 out)

WP: Quinton Low (1-0)

LP: Gerardo Salas (2-2)

SAVE: Yerlin Rodriguez (1)

TIME: 2:41

ATTN: 2,480







Midwest League Stories from May 9, 2026

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