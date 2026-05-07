Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 12-17

Published on May 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The South Bend Cubs are bringing the next generation of Chicago Cubs prospects to Neuroscience Group Field to face Wisconsin Timber Rattlers with next generation of Milwaukee Brewers prospects in a six-game series starting on May 12. The baseball and the promotions will be on another level for you during the six-game series.

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link.

TUESDAY, MAY 12 at 6:40pm; Nurses Night presented by ThedaCare; Teacher Appreciation Game; Bang for Your Buck Night presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: We are celebrating health care professionals and education professionals with our first Nurses Night and Teacher Appreciation Game of the homestand. Fans who are nurses or teachers will receive a reserved bleacher ticket or a grass seat for $4 with a current ID. Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance presents Bang for Your Buck Night with Nathan's Famous hot dogs, 16-ounce Pepsi products, and 16-ounce domestic beers available for $2.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 at 12:10pm; Weather Day with FOX 11; Silver Foxes Deal presented by Network Health: Learn the secret of meteorology from the FOX 11 weather team on our annual Weather Day! There is special pregame presentation about Wisconsin weather and how to be prepared for the upcoming tornado season. Network Health and the Timber Rattlers have a deal for fans who are 55 or older afternoon at the ballpark. The Silver Foxes Deal is a box seat ticket, a brat or hot dog, a beverage, and a baseball hat for $28. This offer is also available to active and retired military personnel. Order this special with the promo code "FOX" through the Timber Rattlers website.

THURSDAY, MAY 14 at 6:40pm - Nurses Night presented by ThedaCare; Teacher Appreciation Game; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company; College Night: It's the second Nurses Night and Teacher Appreciation Game of the homestand. Fans who are nurses or teachers will receive a reserved bleacher ticket or a grass seat for $4 with a current ID. Thursday is a Craft Brews & Brats Night, too. There are brats from Salmon's Meat Products and Celsius Mocktails for $3. All craft beers are available to fans of the legal drinking age for $3 from Fox River Brewing Company.

FRIDAY, MAY 15 at 6:40pm; Pregame Wiener Dog Race; Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka; Dime Dog Night; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Neuroscience Field is going to the dogs...in the good way! It is our first Bark in the Park Night presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. The left field grass seating area will be set aside for our canine friends. Please make sure your pup's vaccinations are current and enter through the left field gate. As an incentive, Tito's Handmade Vodka will donate $5 per dog to Hope Highway Dog Rescue for every Bark in the Park Game this season - up to $2,500. Make sure you are in the ballpark early for the Running of the Wiener Dogs, a race in the outfield that will determine the fastest dachshund in the area. Everyone is sure to build up an appetite with all that activity, and we have hotdogs available for ten cents on Dime Dog Night. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the game to burn off all those hotdogs.

SATURDAY, MAY 16 at 1:10pm; Yooper Day presented by ATC; Postgame Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Celebrate the culture that is the Upper Peninsula of Michigan with Yooper Day presented by ATC! Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear the proper attire with an incredible alternate jerseys for the game. You will be able to bid on your favorite player's jersey in an online auction at this link to help raise money for Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Rattlers. The starting bid for the jerseys is $55 with the auction starting on May 12 and ending on May 17. After the game, all children ages twelve and under can run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, MAY 17 at 1:10pm; Jesús Made Bobblehead courtesy of Engage Orthodontics; Brewers Sunday; Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: Jesús Made is the number one prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers system and might be baseball's top prospect by the first pitch of this game. A great way to celebrate is to make sure you are one of the first 1,000 fans into the stadium to receive the Jesús Made bobblehead courtesy of Engage Orthodontics. Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen lets fans on the outfield from noon to 12:30 pm on Sunday. During the game, Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2026 Brewers Sunday jerseys. After the game, players will be available for autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







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