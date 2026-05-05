Peoria Pounces in Fourth Inning and Pulls Away from Wisconsin

Published on May 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers let an early lead get away from them and they wound up on the short end of a 5-3 loss to the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Josh Adamczewski put the Timber Rattlers (15-11) in front with a lead-off home run in the top of the second inning. The homer was his sixth of the season. Wisconsin has hit 33 homers as a team in 26 games.

Rainiel Rodriguez tied the game for the Chiefs (13-14) with a lead-off home run in the bottom of the fourth.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Chandler Welch got the next two batters but struggled to find the final out of the fourth as a walk and two singles loaded the bases. Won-Bin Cho put Peoria in front with a two-run single.

Both teams traded runs in in the fifth.

Wisconsin pulled to within a run on an RBI double by Tayden Hall to score Josiah Ragsdale. Blayberg Diaz put runners on the corners with a two-out, infield single, but both runners were left stranded.

Rodriguez was hit by a pitch, stole second, and went to third on a grounder. Wisconsin brought their infield in with Jes ú s B á ez at the plate. B á ez hit a sharp grounder to Andrew Fischer at third. The throw to the plate was in plenty of time to get Rodriguez. However, Diaz didn't catch the ball cleanly, and Rodriguez scored as the ball trickled away from the Wisconsin catcher.

Peoria added to their lead in the sixth inning. Cho walked, stole second, and went to third on a flyout to right. Tai Pete singled through the drawn-in infield to drive in the insurance run for a 5-2 lead.

Hall singled with one out in the seventh. Braylon Payne followed with a single to center with Hall taking third. A sloppy flip from B á ez at short to second base got away from Cade McGee to allow Hall to score on the error. The Rattlers would get no one else to reach base for the remainder of the game.

Five Peoria pitchers combined to strike out sixteen Rattlers in the game.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday night at Dozer Park. Wande Torres (1-1, 5.82) is set to start for the Timber Rattlers. Blake Aita (0-2, 5.59) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Chiefs. Game time at Dozer Park is 6:35pm CDT. The radio broadcast starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame show at 6:15pm on News Talk 93.9 and 1490AM WOSH and internet audio. The game is also available on Bally Sports Live

R H E

WIS 010 010 100 - 3 6 1

PEO 000 311 00x - 5 9 1

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Josh Adamczewski (6th, 0 on in 2nd inning off Leonel Sequera, 0 out)

PEO:

Rainiel Rodriguez (4th, 0 on in 4th inning off Chandler Welch, 0 out)

WP: Patrick Galle (1-0)

LP: Chandler Welch (3-1)

SAVE: Dominic Freeberger (3)

TIME: 2:26

ATTN: 6,003







Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2026

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