TinCaps Postponed Tuesday Night; Doubleheader Wednesday

Published on May 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Due to inclement weather, Tuesday night's game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Beloit Sky Carp has been postponed.

The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 6th, at Parkview Field. The first of two seven-inning games is set to start at 5:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

Tuesday's Hispanic Heritage Night has been moved to Tuesday, May 19, against the Cincinnati Reds-affiliated Dayton Dragons.

First pitch is set at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:35 p.m. The first 1,500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Manzanas Luchadores Rally Towel, presented by Notre Dame Federal Credit Union.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps will play as the Fort Wayne Pufferbellies for both games of their doubleheader on Wednesday, May 6. The first 1,500 fans will receive a PufferBellies Rally Towel with gates opening at 5:05 p.m., and the first pitch of game one at 5:35 p.m.

All tickets for Tuesday night's game can be redeemed for any game for the remainder of the season, based on availability.

The TinCaps return home for a six-game homestead against the Marlins-affiliated Beloit Sky Carp. Promotions include the first Fort Wayne Pufferbellies Night on Wednesday, and Pro Wrestling Night with "Million Dollar Man" on Friday. Merchandise is available at the Orchard Team Store. Tickets start at $9 and can be purchased through TinCaps.com /Tickets, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.







Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.