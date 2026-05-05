South Bend Cubs RHP Brooks Caple Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Month

Published on May 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - South Bend Cubs right-handed pitcher Brooks Caple was selected as 'Midwest League Pitcher of the Month' for April after leading the South Bend Cubs pitching staff with 24 strikeouts last month, and going 3-1 with a 2.89 ERA in the first month of the campaign. Caple, who was named the Midwest League's 'Pitcher of the Week' after his season debut, featured two respective starts in April where he struck out a career-high. His nine strikeouts against Beloit on April 14 stands as the most in a single game for his career.

Caple pitched five innings of one-run baseball versus the Peoria Chiefs in his 2026 debut on April 8. That was followed by the start versus the Sky Carp where he punched out the career-high nine. That outing also included Caple taking a perfect game through five innings. After tossing five scoreless frames on the road in Dayton to conclude April, Caple's most recent South Bend start on May 1 versus Fort Wayne was highlighted by three innings without a run surrendered.

Last season, the righty started 14 games for the Cubs, striking out 44 batters in 63.1 innings. The Dallas, Texas native was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the ninth-round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Lamar University.

The South Bend Cubs continue their 12-game homestand this week, with a Tuesday night battle against the Lansing Lugnuts set for 6:05 PM tonight. Following this series, South Bend will depart on a 12-game road trip with six games scheduled in Appleton, Wisconsin next week against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, followed by six in Comstock Park Michigan versus the West Michigan Whitecaps.







Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2026

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