Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Thursday
Published on May 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Great Lakes Loons (17-10) and Lake County Captains (13-14) Tuesday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather at Classic Auto Group Park.
The Loons and Captains will play a doubleheader Thursday, May 7th. Game one will start at 4:30 p.m. ET, with game two shortly after game one concludes. Both games will be seven innings.
It will be the fourth doubleheader for Great Lakes in 2026, the first on the road. The next game is tomorrow Wednesday May 6th, with a first pitch at 12:05 p.m. ET.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
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