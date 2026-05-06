Kernels Win Seventh Straight, Best River Bandits 3-2 in 10 Innings
Published on May 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Davenport, Iowa - Brandon Winokur's RBI single broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the tenth inning, lifting Cedar Rapids ahead for their seventh consecutive win, 3-2 over Quad Cities Tuesday night.
The Kernels got on the board first in the third. Jaime Ferrer walked to begin the inning. He moved to second on a Marek Houston single and advanced to third on a double play. With two outs, Winokur opened the scoring with an RBI single, plating Ferrer to jump Cedar Rapids in front 1-0.
In the fifth, Winokur reached on a one-out single. After he moved to second on a Khadim Diaw base hit, he advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch to double the lead to 2-0.
Quad Cities pulled even in the fifth. Tyriq Kemp singled to begin the inning. He stole second and, on the play, moved to third on an error. A batter later, he scored on an Asbel Gonzalez RBI single to make it 2-1. After Gonzalez moved to second on a hit, he stole third and scored on a wild pitch to pull the River Bandits even, 2-2.
But that was the end of the Quad Cities scoring on the night. The Kernels bullpen, combined between Nick Trabacchi, Paulshawn Pasqualotto and Christian Beccera, combined to not allow a run in 5.1 innings to hold the River Bandits down the rest of the way.
With the score still 2-2 in the top of the tenth, an Eduardo Tait groundout moved Houston, the extra-inning rule runner, to third for Winokur, who singled into center to lift the Kernels back in front 3-2.
In the bottom half of the inning, Beccera locked it down, getting the final three outs for his first professional save in the 3-2 victory.
The win extends the Kernels season-long winning streak to seven games and improves Cedar Rapids to 15-13 on the season. The six-game series in Quad Cities continues on Wednesday at 6:30 with Riley Quick on the mound against David Shields.
Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2026
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