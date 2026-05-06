Dragons Hold on to Top West Michigan, 5-4

Published on May 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. -Dayton's Yerlin Confidan collected three hits and drove in two runs while reliever Brody Jessee pitched out of a tough jam in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-4 on Tuesday night. The game was the start of a six-game series in West Michigan.

The win lifted the Dragons back to the .500 mark at 14-14 on the year. They are 4-4 so far on their 13-game road trip.

Game Recap: The Dragons jumped out to a 4-0 lead over the first half of the game while Dayton starting pitcher J.P. Ortiz shut down the Whitecaps bats. Carter Graham, who had four hits including a home run in his last game Sunday, drilled a second inning homer to center field in his first at-bat Tuesday to give the Dragons the lead. In the same inning, Esmith Pineda drew a bases loaded walk to force in another run to make it 2-0.

The Dragons took advantage of two errors in the fourth inning to add another run and make it 3-0. In the top of the fifth, Alfredo Duno doubled off the left field wall to start another rally, and scored on a base hit to right field by Yerlin Confidan to give the Dragons a 4-0 lead.

West Michigan took advantage of two infield hits and a two-out, RBI single by Andrew Sojka in the bottom of the fifth to score their first run of the night. In the sixth, Clayton Campbell hit a two-run home run for the Whitecaps to cut the Dragons lead to 4-3.

Dragons starting pitcher J.P. Ortiz worked six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. Trent Hodgdon replaced Ortiz and held the Whitecaps scoreless in the seventh and eighth innings.

In the top of the ninth, the Dragons added a big insurance run. Confidan delivered a run-scoring single with one out to extend the Dragons lead to 5-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Whitecaps put runners at first and third with no outs against Hodgdon, prompting the Dragons to summon Brody Jessee from the bullpen. Jessee struck out the first batter he faced, got a fly out to deep left for the second out as the runner at third scored, and then got a game-ending ground out to shortstop to strand the potential tying runner at first base.

The Dragons finished the night with nine hits. Confidan was 3 for 5 with two singles and a double. Duno had a single and double. Victor Acosta, in his first game of the season with the Dragons, had a single, triple, and RBI. Graham had the team's only home run.

Up Next: The Dragons (14-14) continue their 13-game road trip with the second game of the series at West Michigan against the Whitecaps (12-16) on Wednesday night at 6:05 pm. Cole Schoenwetter (2-0, 5.12) will start for the Dragons against West Michigan's Ben Jacobs (0-0, 3.60).

The next Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 12 against the Lake County Captains at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2026

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