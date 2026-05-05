Wosinski Transferred to Wichita, Falinski Transferred from Fort Myers
Published on May 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Jacob Wosinski has been transferred to AA Wichita. As a corresponding move, RHP Adam Falinski has been transferred from single-A Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids and is active immediately. Falinski will wear #32. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with eight on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series at Quad Cities tonight at 6:30.
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