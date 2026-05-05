Veterans Memorial Stadium to Host First Ever Kernels Ballpark Bash on July 3
Published on May 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels will hold a first-of-its-kind Kernels Ballpark Bash on July 3 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Veterans Memorial Stadium will be home to fun for the whole family with activities including balloon animals by Living Characters from 4-7 p.m., face painting by CR Face Painting from 5-8 p.m., axe throwing with Iron Side Axe Club from 6-9 p.m. and a whole lot more. Inflatables at the ballpark will also be open all event long.
Live music will take place throughout the night with performances from DFW, Loess Hills and Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos.
The night will conclude with a Kernels fireworks show to kick off July 4th Weekend.
Questions? Fans can reach out to the Kernels by phone at (319) 363-3887 or by email at kernels@kernels.com.
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