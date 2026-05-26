Genth Transferred from Wichita
Published on May 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. INF Harry Genth has been transferred from AA Wichita and is active immediately. Genth will wear #5. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with eight on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series against Quad Cities at Veterans Memorial Stadium tonight at 6:35.
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